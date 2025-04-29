NEUVOGEN Announces Poster Presentation At The American Association Of Cancer Research Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NEUVOGEN, Inc. ("NEUVOGEN THERAPEUTICS" or "NEUVOGEN"), a San Diego based biotechnology company, will present data that its next generation whole tumor cell vaccine (NGEN-143) activates T cells that recognize a diverse antigen repertoire.

"These findings support that NGEN-143 can deliver an unprecedented breadth of targets and activate cytotoxic T cells, as compared to other currently available cancer vaccines, making NGEN-143 a better potential option for patients" said Todd Binder, Chief Executive Officer of NEUVOGEN. "Our dedicated team is eager to bring this new cancer vaccine forward to treat patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)."

In a fully human in vitro system, NGEN-143 expands effector T cells against a broad repertoire of both tumor-associated antigens and common shared neo-antigens across a wide range of HLA types.



NGEN-143 activates polyfunctional, cytotoxic T cells; the response is dominated by CD8+ cells without any evidence of antigenic competition. CD4+ T cell responses are skewed toward CD4+ Th1 cells over CD4+ Th2 cells.



NGEN-143 activated T cells efficiently kill human tumor cells in a caspase-3 dependent manner.



In the 'immune warm' CT26 mouse tumor model, vaccine abrogates or slows tumor growth – durable protection against rechallenge supports efficient induction of immune memory; vaccine + αPD1 improved survival over αPD1 monotherapy.

In the 'immune cold' B16F10 mouse tumor model, our vaccine approach inhibits tumor growth and prolongs survival; vaccine + αPD1 improved survival.

Bernadette Ferraro, Ph.D., NEUVOGEN's Vice President, Immuno-oncology, is scheduled to present "An optimized off-the-shelf whole tumor cell vaccine activates T cells that recognize a diverse antigen repertoire with potential to provide meaningful clinical benefit to patients with NSCLC," at AACR on Tuesday, April 29 from 2:00 – 5:00 PM CT. A copy of the poster will be made available for download at neuvogen/our-science after the meeting concludes.

About NEUVOGEN

NEUVOGEN, Inc. is a San-Diego based biotechnology company focused on developing whole cell cancer vaccine therapies. NEUVOGEN believes its cancer vaccines have the broadest combination of tumor associated antigens and tumor specific antigens delivered in a cancer vaccine. As a result, these next-generation cancer vaccines can directly target a greater percentage of cancer cells in a solid tumor than any previous cancer vaccine. NEUVOGEN's goal is to develop therapeutic cancer vaccines that activate the body's immune system to treat primary tumors, micrometastases, and metastases. In turn, these agents can delay and prevent relapses in early and late-stage disease and meaningfully extend the lives of patients with minimal side effects.

About NGEN-143

NGEN-143 is NEUVOGEN's lead product candidate engineered for use in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. NGEN-143 is comprised of six allogeneic tumor cell lines genetically modified to include NEUVOGEN's proprietary activation technology and to increase the breadth of available tumor antigens. NGEN-143 is an off-the-shelf product enabling access to a broader range of patients.

To learn more, visit .

