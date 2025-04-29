Air Force Veteran Returns To Active Duty Launching Recoat Revolution In Southlake

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our goal is simple: to treat our customers' properties as if they were our own," said veteran Joe Worrel, co-owner of the new North DFW Metroplex location with his wife Jennifer. Covering much of the North DFW Metroplex including Grapevine, Colleyville, Keller, Trophy Club and Roanoke, Jennifer added: "Our communities appreciate both innovation and value, and we're excited to bring our game-changing service to homeowners and businesses looking to refresh their floors without the mess."

ReCoat Revolution's unique refinishing process allows floors to be restored in a fraction of the time it takes traditional methods, often in less than one day. Using advanced coatings that provide long-lasting durability, the eco-friendly process eliminates the need for harsh chemicals and excessive sanding, making it a safer and more sustainable option for property owners.

The business launch is a special milestone for Joe, who took a career break to support a busy family as Jennifer continued an impressive journey through corporate life in the downstream oil and gas industry. "Southlake is home for us now, so it made sense to put more roots down with our new business, especially as our sons have reached an age where I can return to pursuing a professional purpose."

The Worrel's are active in their local Lutheran church and stay busy with their boys' sports and creative arts schedules. "We are extremely blessed to live in this community and prioritize the opportunity to serve philanthropies and community organizations like Amy's Wish With Wings – which provides equine-assisted therapy for children with diverse needs - and Dragon Touchdown Club which supplements resources for high school athletics in Carroll ISD."

"We relocated five times for Jennifer's employment before settling here, and we tackled plenty of home renovations and upgrades as a part of those moves," said Joe when discussing residential application. "We know the financial and time constraints sellers experience when wanting their home to show well, but we also know that most buyers prefer move-in ready properties or convenient upgrades for after they close. Many of the homes in the booming suburbs of the North DFW Metroplex feature hand-scraped wood floors and engineered wood which cannot be sanded. That makes our Clean ReCoat service ideal."

ReCoat Revolution offers solutions for commercial properties as well. "As business-minded people, we understand the cost associated with downtime," Jennifer continued. "Our process offers the convenience of floor treatments scheduled outside of normal business hours with little to no impact on operations."

"We've refinished hardwood floors in two of our homes and understand the dust, time, and expense of traditional refinishing. The future of our family includes caring for the floors of other families in our community," concluded Joe.

With the transformative magic of the Clean ReCoat Process, you can revitalize your property's allure, bolster its resilience, and amplify its overall value. ReCoat Revolution is now open for bookings in the North Metroplex area, with services available for residential and commercial properties. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit or call (817) 471-6892.

About ReCoat Revolution:

ReCoat Revolution provides customers with exceptionally quick, professional cleaning and refinishing for their floors. We choose to serve others as we would want to be served, pursuing every opportunity for individual and collective growth, developing our God-given talents and strengths.

At ReCoat Revolution, we aim to set a new standard for customer service in the home service industry through our ground-breaking refinishing services. We aim to transform our customers' expectations for their floor cleaning and refinishing - one floor at a time.

SOURCE ReCoat Revolution of North Metroplex