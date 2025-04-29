Breaking Ground In The Southeast: Beachcomber Intensive Outpatient Program Introduces Meth Sex Addiction Treatment

Beachcomber IOP in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Expands Treatment Services to Address Growing Concerns of Chemsex Addiction

- Jim BryanFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Beachcomber Intensive Outpatient, a leading provider of intensive outpatient treatment services, is proud to announce the launch of a specialized program addressing Chemsex, also known as Meth and Sex Addiction . This comprehensive program is designed to support individuals struggling with the complex and often devastating consequences of chemsex addiction.Chemsex, a growing concern in the LGBTQ+ community and beyond, refers to the intentional use of methamphetamine or other psychoactive drugs to enhance or facilitate sexual experiences. Often called PnP (Party and Play) by chemsex addicts, this addictive behavior can lead to a range of severe physical, emotional, and psychological consequences, including:Increased risk of HIV, hepatitis, and other blood-borne diseasesExacerbated mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, and psychosisDamage to relationships, careers, and overall well-beingIncreased risk of overdose and death"Methamphetamine use, particularly in the context of chemsex, poses significant challenges to individuals and communities," said Jim Bryan, Program Director at Beachcomber Intensive Outpatient. "Our specialized Chemsex Addiction Program in Fort Lauderdale is designed to provide a safe, supportive, and non-judgmental environment for individuals in the PnP (Party and Play) life to address the underlying issues driving their addiction and develop the skills necessary for long-term recovery."The Beachcomber Chemsex addiction program in Fort Lauderdale will offer:Comprehensive assessments and individualized treatment planningEvidence-based therapies, including cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and trauma-informed careGroup support and education on topics such as healthy relationships, coping skills, and relapse preventionMedication-assisted treatment (MAT) options, as neededOngoing support and aftercare planning to ensure a smooth transition to long-term recoveryAs one of the few treatment centers in the Southeastern United States to offer a specialized Meth and Sex addiction program, Fort Lauderdale, Beachcomber IOP is committed to addressing this critical need."We recognize the importance of providing accessible, effective, and compassionate care to individuals struggling with meth and sex addiction," said Jim Bryan. "Our program is designed to empower individuals to break free from the cycle of addiction, restore hope and reclaim their lives."For more information about the Beachcomber Chemsex Addiction Program in Fort Lauderdale, contact us today.About Beachcomber Recovery:The Beachcomber is an Addiction Treatment center with facilities in Delray Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Boynton Beach recovery center that offer Residential, Partial Hospital Programs (PHP), Intensive Outpatient (IOP), and other group therapy formats. The Beachcomber has been serving the South Florida community for over 45 years and is family-owned and operated. Since our opening in 1976, three generations of Bryan family members have been working with a dedicated staff of professionals to offer rehabilitation services.

