Dubai Judicial Institute Participates In 34Th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai Judicial Institute participates in the 34th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, scheduled to be held from April 26 to May 5, 2025, to showcase a wide collection of publications, including updated legislations and laws, as well as authored works.

The Institute's participation in this prominent book fair, which is one of the leading international cultural and intellectual events organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, underscores its steadfast dedication to promoting legal knowledge within the community. This aligns with the Institute's vision of advancing judicial excellence, upholding the rule of law, and widening access to its diverse collection of legal and judicial publications. The event will thus present an ideal platform for the Institute to actively engage in key cultural events, as well as reach a wide spectrum of legal professionals, readers, and enthusiasts.

The selection of work to be showcased includes books and specialised legal research, such as the criminal administrative penalties and their applications in UAE legislation, regulations governing inheritance, criminal protection of privacy and data security in smart cities, and the metaverse and judicial and legislative jurisdictions.

Dubai Judicial Institute remains steadfast in its commitment to providing exceptional judicial training, with a robust focus on institutional and community-level dissemination of legal knowledge. Being an accredited centre for professional development, the Institute prepares and equips national talent with remarkable skills to shape a career in the judiciary and public prosecution field. Through specialised training programs designed to address future challenges, the Institute strives to advance the capabilities of judicial officials and their support staff, ensuring the highest standards of excellence in the legal field.