Inside Al Mawa: Sanctuary Of Safety For Rescued Wildlife

MENAFN - Jordan Times) JERASH - Tucked deep within the dense forests of Souf City in Jerash Governorate, Al Mawa for Nature and Wildlife is more than just a refuge for animals; it is a beacon of hope, healing, and education.

Established in 2011 through a partnership between the Princess Alia Foundation and Four Paws International, Al Mawa serves as a regional hub, providing long-term sanctuary for rescued and confiscated wild animals in line with international welfare standards.

“We are a nature reserve committed to protecting Jordan's forests and biodiversity, while also serving as a safe haven for predators rescued from illegal wildlife trade and war zones,” said Mustafa Khraisat, the site manager at Al Mawa.

Spread over 110 hectares, the sanctuary is currently home to 76 animals, including 32 lions, three tigers, four hyenas, five wolves, 17 monkeys, and other species. Many of these animals were rescued from conflict zones such as Gaza, Syria, and Sudan, where war and instability left them in“desperate” conditions.

For animals that cannot be returned to their country of origin or released into the wild, Al Mawa becomes their permanent home. Species-specific enclosures have been carefully designed to give the animals the space, privacy, and environmental conditions that reflect their natural habitats.

“We don't just shelter these animals, we tell their stories,” said Khraisat.

“Al Mawa is also a tourist and educational destination for students and families. We provide information about the animals' rescue conditions and the specialised care they receive,” he added.

The sanctuary also plays a vital role in public awareness and community involvement, Khraisat said, adding:“People can support our work by visiting the sanctuary or donating. Every visitor helps us raise awareness, and every contribution goes directly to the animals' care.”

Its remote, forested location in northern Jordan offers the space and peace these animals need to recover and thrive. Its“unique” approach, which blends conservation, education, and ethical wildlife care, has made Al Mawa a model sanctuary in the region.

“We're proud to serve not just as a shelter, but as an educational resource that helps change perceptions about wildlife in Jordan and beyond,” Khraisat told The Jordan Times.

As conflict and environmental pressures continue to threaten wildlife across the region, Al Mawa remains a“powerful” example of how compassion, cooperation, and proper care can restore dignity to even the most vulnerable creatures.