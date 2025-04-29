Shelly Group SE convenes Annual General Meeting

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-29 02:08:15
29.04.2025 / 11:30 CET/CEST
Sofia / Munich, 29 April 2025 – Die Shelly Group SE (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166 ), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, convenes its Annual General Meeting to be held on 2 June 2025 at 13.30 CEST / 14.30 EEST in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Further information can be found at: .

About Shelly Group

Shelly Group SE develops, designs and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smart phones, PCs or third-party home automation systems. In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With subsidiaries in Germany, Bulgaria and Slovenia as well as in the USA and China, the Shelly Group is globally present.

Investor Relations Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
Email: ...


Language: English
Company: Shelly Group SE
51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2126664

