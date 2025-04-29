Investornewsbreaks G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) Announces Feasibility Study Results For Oko West Gold Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) announced results of its feasibility study (“FS”) for the wholly owned Oko West Gold Project in Region 7, Guyana, confirming robust economics for a large-scale open-pit and underground mining operation. The study outlines total production of 4.3 million gold ounces over 12.3 years, with an average annual production of 350,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost (“AISC”) of $1,123 per ounce. The project carries an after-tax net present value (“NPV”) of $2.2 billion and a 27% after-tax internal rate of return (“IRR”) based on a $2,500 per ounce gold price. Final environmental permits are expected in Q2 2025, with a construction decision targeted for H2 2025.

G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine (” TZ“) in Brazil and Oko West Project in Guyana , both mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

