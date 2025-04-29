Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al-Kaabi Meets Venezuela's Oil Minister


2025-04-29 02:02:21
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, met here Delcy Rodríguez, Vice-President and Oil Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. Discussions during the meeting dealt with energy relations and co-operation between Qatar and Venezuela and means to enhance them.

