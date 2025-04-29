403
GWC Partners Yellow Door Energy To Develop Solar Plants In Its Three Logistic Hubs
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC) has partnered Yellow Door Energy, a sustainable energy partner for businesses in the Middle East and Africa, to develop solar power plants across three strategic logistics hubs – Logistics Village Qatar, Bu Sulba Warehousing Park and Al Wukair Logistics Park.
Matthew Kearns, Acting Group CEO, GWC, said:“This announcement marks a major milestone in integrating sustainable practices across all our operations. Warehouses are key to this, and we are excited to partner with Yellow Door Energy to introduce this innovative solution that will deliver real impact at these three sites.”
“The Gulf enjoys an abundance of sunlight and this project will harness this renewable resource to power our operations, not only reducing our carbon footprint but also contributing to a more sustainable future for the region.”
GWC offers a diverse and growing service portfolio, including contract logistics, freight forwarding, transportation, records management, and supply chain consulting.
As a member of the UN Global Compact, it has committed to adopting sustainable and socially responsible policies across all its activities, with the aim of reducing carbon emissions by 3% for Scope 1 (direct emissions from fleet) and 6% for Scope 2 (indirect emissions from purchased energy), as well as 20% reduction in waste by 2030.
GWC's latest sustainability initiative closely aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, which targets 4GW of new large-scale renewable energy capacity by 2030, with solar playing a key role.
Jeremy Crane, Group CEO, Yellow Door Energy, said:“We are honoured to embark on this partnership with GWC to accelerate its sustainability stewardship, reduce its energy costs and contribute to Qatar's Net Zero by 2050 target.
“As the largest and most trusted distributed solar developer in the region, Yellow Door Energy is well positioned to help large energy consumers, such as logistics industrial parks, decarbonise their operations and enhance their business resilience.
“With over 400MWp of awarded solar assets across 150 sites, our team of dedicated energy professionals is ready to deploy capital, spearhead design and construction whilst adhering to the strictest QHSSE standards, and operate and maintain the solar power systems to maximise their performance during the tenure of the terms.”
