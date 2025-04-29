Oman Unveils Dhofar Khareef 2025 Highlights At Arabian Travel Market

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Oman Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, in collaboration with Dhofar Municipality, officially announced the much-anticipated Dhofar Khareef 2025 season during a press conference held on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai.

The announcement was led by His Excellency Dr Ahmed bin Mohsen Al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, and His Excellency Azzan bin Qasim Al Busaidi, Undersecretary for Tourism at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, highlighting Oman's commitment to promoting one of the Arabian Peninsula's most unique tourism seasons to the world.

Held annually from 21 June to 20 September, the Dhofar Khareef season transforms the southern region of Oman into a lush, verdant paradise, offering visitors moderate temperatures, misty landscapes, and rich cultural experiences. In 2024, the Khareef season recorded a 9% year-on-year increase in tourist arrivals, reaching approximately 1.048 million visitors, reflecting Dhofar's growing status as a premier regional and international tourism destination.

During the press conference, His Excellency Dr Al Ghassani outlined the new and expanded activities enriching the visitor experience during Dhofar Khareef 2025. He emphasised that the season's main and accompanying events will be distributed across existing and newly developed sites, with diverse entertainment, cultural, and family-oriented attractions.

Building on the success of its new location last year,“Return of the Past” will have an expanded program showcasing the spirit of Oman's traditional life. Visitors will experience authentic folk performances, bustling heritage markets, and exhibitions of traditional crafts. Significant site development has enhanced the historical ambience, creating an immersive experience that blends heritage with modern amenities.

Emerging as a key entertainment hub, Athens Square will host major international shows, cultural events, and shopping experiences. Upgraded facilities include an open-air theatre, integrated shopping avenues, modern gaming zones, and enhanced restaurant and café offerings. New lighting and laser shows will further elevate its appeal as a vibrant entertainment destination.

Redesigned as a dedicated family entertainment centre, Awqad Park will introduce a refreshed identity with various activities designed for families and young visitors. Meanwhile, the Uptown Site at Ittin Plain will offer a natural retreat featuring outdoor recreational activities in a scenic environment.

Set to become the epicentre for sports activities during Khareef, Salalah Public Park will host various tournaments and community sports events, with inclusive activities catering to all age groups and people of determination.

A new addition to Dhofar's cultural scene, Al Murooj Theater will stage various cultural performances, including Omani, Gulf, and Arab theatrical productions, offering visitors a dynamic audiovisual cultural experience.

His Excellency also indicated plans to extend Khareef events to coastal governorates, celebrating the unique microclimates influenced by the autumn rains with additional cultural, sporting, and commercial activities.

Recognising the steady growth in visitor numbers, Dhofar Municipality has accelerated development projects across the Governorate to enhance the tourist experience. In collaboration with government and private sector partners, efforts include developing natural viewpoints, upgrading tourist sites, beautifying public spaces, and road infrastructure enhancements.

Today, Dhofar Governorate boasts 83 licensed hotels offering 6,537 rooms across various categories, with several new hospitality projects set to open in 2025. These expansions will significantly bolster the region's capacity to accommodate the expected rise in domestic and international tourists.

His Excellency Azzan bin Qasim Al Busaidi outlined the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism's multi-faceted promotional campaign designed to elevate Dhofar Khareef's profile on the global stage.

During the press conference, he highlighted key initiatives, such as participation at ATM 2025 to engage directly with international tourism stakeholders and media, alongside broad advertising campaigns across leading Arab media outlets and specialised travel platforms. The Ministry is also implementing targeted social media promotions, electronic advertising, and collaborations with influential content creators to raise awareness across key markets to enhance digital reach.

In addition, the Ministry is organising a series of familiarisation trips for international travel agencies and media representatives, providing firsthand experiences of Dhofar's diverse offerings. Tailored tourism packages are also being developed in cooperation with local and international tour operators, ensuring seamless travel experiences that link Oman's unique destinations with global source markets and reinforce the Sultanate's appeal as a must-visit destination.

His Excellency Al Busaidi said:“Our objective is to position Dhofar as a world-class destination that offers a unique combination of nature, culture, and heritage. We aim to attract visitors seeking authentic, high-quality travel experiences through our targeted campaigns and expanded tourism offerings.”

While the Khareef season remains an integral part of Dhofar's tourism calendar, the Governorate also offers a wealth of experiences year-round. The Sarab and Winter seasons have seen increasing popularity, attracting nearly half a million visitors annually thanks to Dhofar's temperate climate and diverse natural landscapes.

Visitors can explore Dhofar's breathtaking beaches, mountain ranges, desert expanses, and fertile agricultural valleys. In addition to natural attractions, the Governorate is home to several UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Al Baleed Archaeological Park, Samharam Archaeological Park, and the Museum of the Land of Frankincense, underscoring Oman's rich cultural legacy.

In preparation for the 2025 season, public and private sector entities are working together to ensure that all facilities, services, and tourism offerings are fully equipped to meet the needs of visitors worldwide.

With consistent year-on-year growth and expanded tourism offerings, Dhofar is poised for another record-breaking season in 2025. Last year, the 9% increase in visitor numbers highlights the Governorate's growing importance within Oman's broader tourism strategy, contributing to economic diversification and enhancing Oman's reputation as a leading destination in the Arabian Gulf.

As Oman showcases Dhofar's exceptional potential to global audiences at ATM 2025, the Sultanate reaffirms its commitment to delivering sustainable, authentic, and world-class tourism experiences for visitors from the GCC and beyond.