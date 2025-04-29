Global Immigration Partners Unveils 2025 EB-5 Green Card Requirements Amid U.S. Immigration Policy Shifts
These changes come at a pivotal time, as the U.S. government considers significant alterations to its investment-based immigration pathways.
Key EB-5 Program Requirements for 2025 include the minimum investment thresholds rising to $1,050,000 for standard investments. This falls to $800,000 for investments in Targeted Employment Areas (TEAs), including rural regions, high-unemployment zones, or government infrastructure projects.
The Job Creation Mandate has also been introduced, meaning that investments must lead to the creation or preservation of at least 10 full-time jobs for qualified U.S. workers.
Funds must be directed into a new commercial enterprise established after November 29, 1990, or into a restructured or expanded existing business meeting specific criteria.
The application process starts with the submission of Form I-526 or I-526E to initiate the petition.
Upon approval, applicants can proceed with Form I-485 for adjustment of status if residing in the U.S., or DS-260 for consular processing abroad.
In a recent development, President Donald Trump also introduced the "Gold Card" initiative - a proposed alternative to the EB-5 program. This plan suggests offering U.S. residency and a pathway to citizenship for a $5 million investment, eliminating the traditional job creation requirement. While the proposal aims to attract high-net-worth individuals, it has sparked debates regarding its implications and legality .
With offices in Washington, D.C., London, and Rome, Global Immigration Partners is well-positioned to assist clients navigating these evolving immigration landscapes. Its team of seasoned attorneys provides comprehensive services for EB-5 applicants, including detailed eligibility assessments, strategic investment planning in compliance with USCIS regulations, assistance with application preparation and submission and ongoing support throughout the adjudication process.
For more information, visit globalimmigration.com .
A photo accompanying this announcement is available atCONTACT: CONTACT Press Office COMPANY: Global Immigration Partners EMAIL: ... WEB:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment