AI Tools From Byond Cut Complexity And Cost From Cemetery Digitization

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Stewart Hindmarsh, CEOLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a move set to accelerate the cemetery industry's shift to digital, Byond by OpusXenta , a global leader in cemetery management software, will unveil a suite of AI-driven tools designed to dramatically improve the digitization process.The new capabilities will launch at the International Cemetery, Cremation & Funeral Association (ICCFA ) Annual Convention & Expo, held April 30 – May 2, 2025, in Las Vegas.For many cemeteries, managing data while transitioning from paper records or outdated systems has long been an overwhelming and resource-intensive process. Byond's new AI Accelerated Data Migration and Cleaning Tools are designed to substantially reduce this burden by automating the cleanup and import of often decades-old data-correcting formatting issues, validating historical records, and minimizing manual effort. This can significantly improve data quality and shorten the data migration timeline, making the shift to digital operations faster, easier, and more accessible for cemeteries of all sizes.In addition, Byond's upcoming release will introduce an intuitive digitization workflow that streamlines every step of cemetery recordkeeping-from map integration to record indexing. The platform intelligently organizes burial, ownership, and memorial data, reducing administrative friction and improving accuracy.The development of these features reflects Byond's ongoing commitment to a user-informed design approach.“Our upcoming platform enhancements are a direct result of listening to the everyday challenges of cemetery teams-and building tools that make digitization not only possible but painless,” said Stewart Hindmarsh, CEO of Byond by OpusXenta.“Throughout the product development process, feedback from a wide range of cemetery professionals-from small religious trusts to municipal operators and corporate teams-has played a central role. Their insights into the practical challenges of managing aging records, migrating data, and navigating legacy systems have directly shaped the features released this year.”Byond user Kevin Tomion, manager of Shuman Cemetery in Stanley, New York, attested to the value the platform has brought to his operations:“Byond's software has been a real time saver for our cemetery,” Mr. Tomion said.“It's easy to use, and I know all my data is safe in the cloud for our current community and future generations.”ICCFA attendees are invited to see a beta version of the upcoming platform enhancements by visiting Booth #1455 at ICCFA Las Vegas, April 30 – May 3, 2025.About Byond by OpusXentaByond by OpusXenta is comprehensive cemetery management software. Our solutions streamline operations, enhance customer service, and support compliance-while offering seamless integration and customization for cemeteries and crematoria of all sizes. Byond is designed with a focus on user-centricity, security, and efficiency, empowering organizations to serve their communities with professionalism and care. OpusXenta is headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with operations in the USA, UK, and New Zealand.Learn more atConnect with us on LinkedInMedia Contacts:AustraliaKerryn BurkeMarketing Manager+61 0427 331 209...USAJoe WitherspoonDirector of Sales+1 650 863 5143...

