China Airlines Wins Trifecta Of International Awards For Amenities And Onboard Catering

China Airlines Wins Trifecta of International Awards

Winner of Best Business Class Amenity Asia and Best Premium Economy Class Amenity Asia awards (Premium Business Class 'MOSCHINO' amenity kit shown).

Winner of the Best Onboard Special Meal or Product, created in collaboration with Michelin Green Star restaurant Yang Ming Spring (Premium Business/Business Class Lion's Mane Mushroom Satay with Coconut Rice meal shown).

Prestigious honors highlight CAL's innovation, sustainability, and dedication to elevating the travel experience

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- China Airlines (CAL), a Taiwan-based airline, is proud to announce that it has received a trifecta of prestigious international awards recognizing its outstanding onboard services. In a global readers' poll conducted by PAX International, the respected airline industry publication, CAL has been honored with“Best Business Class Amenity Asia” and“Best Premium Economy Class Amenity Asia”. Additionally, the Onboard Hospitality magazine also presented CAL with“Best Onboard Special Meal or Product”, highlighting the continuing commitment by CAL to enhance onboard services and flying experience.PAX International brought together its global readership and a panel of professional judges to rate the award-winning airlines for the year. The award-winning amenity kit for Premium Business Class, co-developed with the luxury fashion brand“MOSCHINO”, impressed with its unique blend of functionality and style, with more colors to be introduced in the future. Meanwhile, the Premium Economy Class amenity kit, in collaboration with Canadian leisure brand“Roots”, conveyed a sense of cozy comfort. The bags and contents were all crafted from eco-friendly materials reflecting the corporate philosophy of sustainability. CAL's innovation and attention to detail in its onboard service products help it stand out from other global competitors, securing these two awards.Onboard Hospitality is a leading airline industry magazine, and the award for“Best Onboard Special Meal or Product” was given to CAL for its partnership with the Michelin Green Star restaurant, Yang Ming Spring. The menu presented travelers with a pure feast of vegan food in the sky, upholding the ideals of healthy living and a sustainable diet. The all-new Spring menu features Lion's Mane Mushroom Satay with Coconut Rice in the Premium Business/Business Class, and Homemade Curry Vegan Meatballs with Brown Rice in the Premium Economy/Economy Class. Travelers can enjoy the bounty of Mother Nature in fresh seasonal vegetables, beans, and grains, and the enticing flavors and aromas of vegan cuisine.These awards are part of a broader recognition of CAL's continued pursuit of excellence in all aspects of service. CAL was also recently honored with the“Excellence in Aviation Connectivity” from the Global Brands magazine, named“Best Airline in North Asia” by Global Traveler for the sixth consecutive year, as well as the“Five Star Global Airlines Award” from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) for the ninth consecutive year, along with the APEX awards for“Best in Food and Beverage” and“Best in Wi-Fi”. All these achievements reaffirm CAL's position as a five-star airline and its dedication to elevating the travel experience.________________________________________Media Contact:Allison WuPhone: +1-310-615-3802Email: ...________________________________________About China Airlines :China Airlines was founded in 1959. The Taiwan-based carrier now employs more than 10,000 people worldwide and the Group's fleet has grown to 110 aircraft. A longstanding supporter of environmental protection and socio-economic development, China Airlines embraces corporate sustainability and strives to become the leading airline in the Asia-Pacific and fly worldwide by providing every traveler with the utmost flying experience.China Airlines is one of the 18 carriers that make up the SkyTeam Alliance, providing passengers with access to an extensive global network of more than 13,600 daily flights to 1,000 destinations in 160 countries. China Airlines continuously delivers a safe, high-quality, eco-friendly, and innovative flying experience, ensuring a comfortable journey and peace of mind for travelers and creating more wonderful moments through flying. As the leading air cargo carrier in the Taiwanese market, China Airlines Cargo Services provides consignors with a reliable, convenient transportation service that is always being improved.Major domestic and international accolades garnered by China Airlines in recent years include a gold award at the first ESG Transportation Sustainability Award; consecutive wins at the Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards and Global Corporate Sustainability Awards; being selected for the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index; being chosen as a constituent stock of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the eighth time; as well as the Five Star Global Airline and Best in Food and Beverage awards from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), and was named the“Best Airline in North Asia” by Global Traveler magazine.

