2025 Kennedy Half Dollar Products Available May 6

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON D.C., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will open sales for rolls and bags of 2025 Kennedy Half Dollar coins beginning on May 6 at noon EDT. Available product options include the following:

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT OPTION MINT MARK PRICE 25KA 200-Coin Bag P and D $154.50 25KB Two-Roll Set P and D $36.25

Both product options contain circulating quality coins from the Denver and Philadelphia Mint facilities that have never been placed into circulation. The coin rolls are wrapped in United States Mint paper coin wrap marked with a“P” or“D” for the mint of origin and“$10” for the face value of the roll. The bags are marked with a“P” or“D” for the mint of origin and“$100” for the face value of the contents.

The Mint launched the Kennedy Half Dollar coin in 1964 to commemorate President John F. Kennedy after his assassination in 1963. The coin's obverse (heads) features the original 1964 design of President Kennedy with the inscriptions“LIBERTY,”“IN GOD WE TRUST,”“2025,” and the mint mark of the facility at which it was produced. The reverse (tails) design is based on the Presidential Coat of Arms. Inscriptions are“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,”“E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and“HALF DOLLAR.”

Orders for the 200-coin bags and two-roll sets are limited to 10 per household for the first 24 hours. Sign up to receive“Remind Me” alerts by visiting the official product listing page.

The Kennedy Half Dollar bags and rolls are also available for purchase through the Mint's Product Subscription Program . Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the enrollment is cancelled. Visit our subscriptions page to learn more.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of May 6, 2025, at noon EDT.

