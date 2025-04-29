Animated Short Film 'Andy: A Dog's Tale' Reaches 10 Million Views On Youtube

"Andy: A Dog's Tale" Executive Producer Jean Schulz and Director Jamy Wheless

Yoda animator celebrates a puppy's journey to become a service dog

- Jamy WhelessSANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- An award-winning short film directed by Jamy Wheless , the animator known for his work on Yoda, "Hulk" and“Pirates of the Caribbean,” recently topped 10 million views on YouTube and has inspired even more smiles.“Andy: A Dog's Tale” is the story of how one puppy overcomes a series of obstacles to find his purpose in life as a Canine Companions service dog. The popularity of the film is especially appropriate in 2025 as Canine Companions celebrates 50 years of providing expertly trained service dogs, at no cost, to people with disabilities. A beautiful children's book based on“Andy” will debut in October, just in time for the holidays.The film was made possible by Executive Producer Jean Schulz , president of Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates and a Canine Companions board member. Schulz recruited Wheless, who is a veteran of George Lucas' Industrial Light & Magic and now the founder and CEO of Ignite Animation Studios. Together, they determined that“Andy” should be a classic hero's journey, told through a puppy's eyes. Andy learns that life is not always easy, yet through the help of others and determination, he shows us that unlikely heroes often come from small beginnings and a big heart.“For 30 years, my job was to bring characters to life and tell their story,” said Wheless.“Partnering with Jean Schulz and Canine Companions has been one of the most meaningful and rewarding experiences of my career.”“Andy” was selected in more than 50 film festivals and won many awards in 2023, including Best Animation at the Greece Film Festival, the Paris Film Festival and World Cine Fest; and Best Animated Short at the Barcelona Indie Awards, Newport Beach Film Fest and the Lion Film Festival.The new children's book,“Andy: A Dog's Tale,” is written by John Kelly and features artwork from the film adapted by Ignite Animation Studios. Published by The Collective Book Studio,“Andy” will be available in bookstores across America in October 2025. Profits from every book sale will help Canine Companions continue to provide service dogs, free of charge, to people who need them.About Canine CompanionsNational nonprofit Canine Companions is celebrating 50 years of empowering people with disabilities to live with greater independence - and it all started with a service dog named Abdul. Canine Companions invented the concept of the modern service dog in 1975 and has since placed more than 8,200 expertly trained dogs at no cost to clients, entirely supported by donations. Today, as America's first and largest provider of service dogs, Canine Companions leverages seven locations across the country to serve adults, children and veterans with disabilities as well as professionals working in health care, law enforcement and educational settings in all 50 states. Donate and learn more at canine.

Tami Kelly

Canine Companions

+1 925-640-9997

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

"Andy: A Dog's Tale"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.