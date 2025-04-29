DMG PRESENTS Announces Major Concert Updates & Industry-Leading New Hires

MENAFN - PR Newswire) DMG is wrapping up ten sold-out dates with country music icon Alan Jackson, spanning from August 2024 through May 2025 and co-promoted with Peachtree Entertainment. The legendary tour delivered unforgettable moments to fans across the country and solidified DMG's role as a national force in live entertainment. Audiences were also treated to big names in country for the opening sets, including but not limited to: Jon Pardi, Zach Top, and Megan Moroney.

Currently, DMG is in the middle of a spring arena tour with Kid Rock, most recently lighting up Louisville with a sold-out show, drawing record-breaking crowds and rave reviews.

Two weeks ago DMG played off four back-to-back, sold-out stadium shows in Stillwater, OK-dubbed "The Boys from Oklahoma" concerts-headlined by Cross Canadian Ragweed and Turnpike Troubadours at Oklahoma State University's Boone Pickens stadium. The Boys from Oklahoma shows in Stillwater sold out 180,734 tickets across the 4 shows within hours of going on sale. The excitement doesn't stop there, with another sold-out "Boys from Oklahoma" show booked for August 23rd in Waco, Texas at Baylor University.

"With this kind of momentum, we're not just growing our calendar-we're growing our team," said Russell Doussan, Founder & President of DMG Presents. "We've brought on some of the best in the business to help elevate what we do next."

DMG is thrilled to officially welcome:



Eddie Pearce, Director of Operations – With over 35 years in live event production, Eddie's resume includes managing the NFL Kickoff in New Orleans after the Saints' Super Bowl win, production for The New Orleans Jazz Fest, iHeartRadio events, and even the Papal Mass at MSG. Eddie's technical and logistical expertise ensures DMG events run flawlessly, from stadium scale to intimate settings.



Rebecca Saladis, Director of Booking, Touring, & Artist Relations – Becca brings nearly a decade of experience from her time spent working with ASM Global & Live Nation while also exhibiting an extensive southern hospitality background. With her being an integral part of multiple project management teams in venue development, DMG is looking forward to embracing a different vision, mindset, & diverse rolodex of experience in the promoter and producer world. She has a widely respected reputation working alongside some of the world's best-known artists. To name a few: Snoop Dogg, Garth Brooks, Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, The Foo Fighters, Bob Weir & more. With her sharp organization, quick witted personality, and artist-first focus she plans to help DMG elevate the artist and mgmt experience and create even more unforgettable experiences in the future.

Joe Lee, Vice President of Booking & Touring – A third-generation industry professional, Joe began his career at Buddy Lee Attractions, later launching his own company to manage Riley Green. Most recently with Peachtree Entertainment, Joe has booked and promoted acts like Zach Top, Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, and Ty Myers. Joe officially joined DMG Presents to leverage his experience, playing a key role in shaping the future of booking and touring.

"From Alan Jackson to The Boys From Oklahoma, our recent run is just the beginning," Doussan added. "With Eddie, Rebecca, and Joe now part of the DMG family, the future is bigger, bolder, and louder than ever."

For more information, upcoming tour dates, visit .

SOURCE DOUSSAN MUSIC GROUP/DMG Presents