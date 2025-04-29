Freightwise Recognized In The 2025 Gartner® Midmarket Context: 'Magic Quadranttm For Transportation Management Systems' Report

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FreightWise, a leading provider of logistics software technology and managed transportation services, has been included in Gartner's 2025 Midmarket Context: 'Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems' report. According to the research: "Gartner considers midmarket shippers to be companies that spend between $25 million and $100 million on freight under management (FUM) per year across all modes of transportation."

FreightWise's innovative approach to optimizing freight profiles and streamlining operations has distinguished them among industry experts. Leveraging their best-in-class TMS technology and managed services, FreightWise helps companies uncover cost-saving and optimization opportunities enhancing customer experiences. Along with FreightWise TMS, FreightWise also offers Kuebix as an additional TMS offering serving small, medium and large shippers with over 20,000 active users on the platform.

"Our inclusion in Gartner's MidMarket Magic Quadrant is a testament to our FreightWise and Kuebix technology platforms designed to streamline shipping operations and drive cost efficiencies for the over 2000 users of the platform," stated Chris Cochran, CEO of FreightWise. "When we started FreightWise over 10 years ago, our goal was to serve the needs of small to medium-sized shippers with easy-to-use, cloud-based technology, and that continues to be our guiding principle today."

There were a handful of TMS providers receiving this recognition, which comes at a pivotal time for FreightWise as they continue to empower businesses to stay competitive in today's rapidly evolving market. With a focus on automation, visibility and actionable insights, FreightWise is positioned to make a significant impact in the transportation management space.

About FreightWise:

FreightWise is a leading provider of transportation management technology and services, known for their cost management solutions and robust proprietary technology offering including FreightWise TMS, Kuebix TMS and OnKue. With FreightWise technology, businesses have access to comprehensive tools and services to streamline operations and drive cost efficiencies.

For more information about FreightWise and their industry-leading transportation management solutions, visit freightwisellc .

