NBA Legend Jerome 'Junk Yard Dog' Williams Brings Shooting For Peace To Woodson High School In D.C. On May 29, 2025

- Jerome "Junk Yard Dog" WilliamsWASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Former NBA star and proud DMV native Jerome“Junk Yard Dog” Williams will bring his nationally recognized Shooting for Peace youth program to Howard D. Woodson High School on Thursday, May 29, 2025. This transformative initiative harnesses the power of professional athletes to inspire, mentor, and educate students in underserved communitiesusing basketball as a springboard for leadership, financial literacy, and personal growth.Founded by Williams, Shooting for Peace connects youth with current and former professional athletes who serve as mentors and role models. The program features high-energy basketball exhibitions, motivational talks, and skill-building workshops, all designed to empower young people and equip them for success.“This is more than basketball-it's about life, education, and ensuring young people realize their full potential,” said Williams.“Coming back home to the DMV and sharing this message with students at Woodson High School means everything to me.”The event will blend on-court action with off-court discussions focused on social impact, career readiness, and community leadership. With support from organizations like the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU), Shooting for Peace has already transformed thousands of lives nationwide, bridging the worlds of sports and education to create lasting opportunities.Event DetailsWhen: Thursday, May 29, 2025Where: Howard D. Woodson High School, Washington, D.C.Who: Open to students, educators, local officials, and invited community membersAs part of Williams' ongoing mission to uplift youth and champion equity in education, the event will spotlight student talent, celebrate academic excellence, and reinforce how sports can be a catalyst for change.Time: 10 AM to 2 PMFor more information about Shooting for Peace, visitAbout Jerome“Junk Yard Dog” WilliamsA former NBA player known for his grit, leadership, and community-first mindset, Jerome Williams played nine seasons in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, and New York Knicks. Today, he serves as a youth advocate, speaker, and founder of Shooting for Peace, dedicated to empowering young people beyond the game.Williams is also the author of his newly released book R.O.L.E. Player, which explores leadership, resilience, and lasting impact. Download the complete media kit , including high-resolution images, event details, and additional information about R.O.L.E. Player.About Shooting for PeaceShooting for Peace is a national nonprofit initiative that leverages the power of sports and mentorship to transform young lives. Through school visits, athlete engagement, and academic programming, the initiative fosters leadership, character development, and a sense of purpose in students across the country.Contact:Johnnie Williams, IIIShooting For Peace+1 702-589-4658...Related Articles: NBA Legend Jerome 'Junk Yard Dog' Williams Brings 'Shooting for Peace' to Hyde Park School in Chicago on April 23, 2025article/805515649/nba-legend-jerome-junk-yard-dog-williams-brings-shooting-for-peace-to-hyde-park-school-in-chicago-on-april-23-2025

