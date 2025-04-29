Blackbaud Helps K-12 Independent Schools Extend Their Software To Meet Specific Needs With Partner Solutions

K-12 Independent Schools Have Power of Choice with Blackbaud's Flexible and Open Ecosystem

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB ), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today shared how its flexible partner ecosystem is enabling K-12 independent schools to transform their technology stack and create best-in-class experiences for teachers, students, families and alumni.

With SKY API®, Blackbaud makes it easy for K-12 schools to customize their software solutions to their exact needs, meaning schools can benefit from the latest innovation in the space and the reliability of Blackbaud's essential, purpose-built software for enrollment, student information, learning management, tuition, fundraising, accounting and more.

"With Blackbaud's Total School Solution, K–12 independent schools are transforming their business offices, driving enrollment and retention, enhancing the family experience, engaging alumni, and elevating their academic programs," said Mark Davis, vice president, education products, Blackbaud. "We've created a one-stop shop for K–12 software, and with our flexible ecosystem, we're giving schools the power of choice-making it easy to integrate a myriad of third-party solutions to get exactly what they're looking for out of their tech stack. We're proud to power K–12 independent schools and simplify their operations so they can be more efficient and focus on what matters-educating and preparing the next generation."

With more partners expanding the impact of Blackbaud solutions, customers are seeing incredible results. Berwick Academy leverages Blackbaud's Total School Solution to enhance its educational offerings and improve operational efficiencies , and through an integration with Odin has been able to further simplify and streamline their student payment needs. And Calvert Hall College High School is leveraging BrightArrow for school notifications and communication, as well as implementing an integration with August Schools to enhance their student health and wellness offerings.

Austin Ewachiw, director of technology at Calvert Hall College High School, says, "Extending our Blackbaud solutions through integrated partners allows us to ensure our software meets our school's unique needs. Connected and synchronized platforms provide a single source of truth for student data, enabling us to provide the best experience for our students, families and staff. Setup of the BrightArrow and August Schools connections was simple, and you instantly see the benefits of the linked systems."

Flexibility in Action

With a wide variety of partner solutions available, Blackbaud customers can extend and enrich their product portfolio, adding customization where it's needed. Blackbaud's connected system of products integrates easily with partner solutions, which allows for flexibility across departments, while maintaining one source of truth for data in the central Student Information System.

A few examples of partner solutions bringing enhanced value to Blackbaud customers include:



Almabase: Almabase helps educational institutions grow their donor base with an integrated platform for digital engagement, communications, event management, and online giving. Almabase's TrueSync offers a seamless two-way integration with Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT®, ensuring schools have data consistency across platforms while reducing manual effort and eliminating the need for costly third-party plugins. This powerful sync enables automatic updates of alumni profiles, gift data, event information, and payment tracking, giving institutions complete control and accuracy in managing their fundraising and engagement data.

August Schools: The August Schools platform streamlines daily documentation for school nurses, counselors, and learning specialists, providing a centralized digital hub for student health and wellness information. August Schools empowers staff to work more efficiently and make data-driven decisions, which impacts overall student experience and retention. Through a seamless, bi-directional API integration with Blackbaud, student information stays synchronized across platforms, eliminating duplicate data entry and keeping everyone aligned.

BrightArrow: BrightArrow specializes in customized communications and emergency notifications delivered via voice, text, email and push notifications-including two-way instant messaging with both private and group chat capabilities. With single sign-on access, schools have an embedded experience within Blackbaud's suite of education management solutions, making it easy for users to access mass communication functionality with lists provided for all their classes, teams and more.

Odin: Odin simplifies and enhances the management of all non-tuition school-related expenses, making it easier for schools to manage point of sale, cashless transactions and keep parents informed of student spending. Direct integration with Odin enables efficiency for the billing team and reduces complexity in payment services.

PaperSave: PaperSave is a comprehensive invoice and procure-to-pay automation platform that helps finance teams automate the highly manual accounts payable, procurement, and payments functions, integrating directly with Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT®. In addition, PaperSave also integrates with Blackbaud's fundraising solutions to offer flexible ways to securely capture, process, and store gifts while providing a holistic view to drive donor cultivation and stewardship efforts. UBIQ Education: UBIQ provides K-12 schools with a best-in-class option for school websites with AMAIS, an advanced platform that includes several commercial technologies built for schools. With an advanced Content Management System and Digital Asset Management platform, and a connected Digital Experience Platform and Customer Data Platform, school websites can become a single source of truth about prospective audiences, how they consume content and the opportunities that await, leading to better engagement and increased enrollment.

"As a Blackbaud Partner, we love how easy it is to work with their SKY API," said Daniel Clarke, CEO and founder of UBIQ. "It's incredibly rewarding to see the value that our joint customers are receiving from our two solutions working together to improve admissions and enrollment success. The information that we are able to provide admissions offices about family interests and engagement on their school website is so valuable, and by connecting that data directly to solutions like Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT® and Blackbaud's education management portfolio, we are providing data and insights that can change how schools connect with and build relationships with families for years to come."

Learn more about Blackbaud's Total School Solution here , explore our partner solutions here , and register here for the upcoming Blackbaud Product Update Briefings, taking place May 6-9, 2025, to gain insight into the latest innovation and product roadmaps.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB ) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A digital-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at or follow us on X/Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

