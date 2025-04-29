Sound Group Inc. Files 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F
The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to ... or the Investor Relations Department at Sound Group Inc., 108 Robinson Road, #09-01 Singapore 068900.
About Sound Group Inc.
Sound Group Inc. is a global audio-centric social and entertainment company driven by a clear mission and vision: building the world's largest audio platform to better connect and communicate. The Company is dedicated to shaping a future where audio not only bridges gaps but also amplifies human connection through the power of sound. Sound Group Inc. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Sound Group Inc.
IR Department
E-mail: ...
Piacente Financial Communications
Jenny Cai
E-mail: ...
