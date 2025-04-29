Sneh Rana's Five-Fer Helps India Women Seal 15 Runs Win Over South Africa Women

MENAFN - IANS) Colombo, April 29 (IANS) India Women pulled off a dramatic 15-run win over South Africa Women at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo to mark their second consecutive win in the ongoing Sri Lanka tri-series. India bounced back from a 140-run opening stand by the Proteas to script a memorable comeback, led once again by the ever-reliable Sneh Rana.

India's 276/6 in 50 overs looked competitive but hardly invincible, especially when South Africa cruised to 140 without loss in the chase. But Rana's decisive 48th over, which included three wickets, turned the match on its head and ensured the Women in Blue defended the total with just enough cushion.

Winning the toss and opting to bat for the second game in a row, India began steadily with openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana assessing the conditions early on. The pair put up 43 runs in the powerplay without taking many risks.

They extended their opening stand to 83, with Rawal once again showcasing her calm presence at the crease while Mandhana timed the ball beautifully through the leg-side before falling for 36 in the 19th over.

Rawal went on to notch another composed half-century--her fifth consecutive in the format, anchoring the innings just as she did in her previous outing. However, India's innings nearly stagnated in the middle overs when Harleen Deol failed to convert her start.

It was then that Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur took control. Both contributed identical knocks of 41, ensuring India remained on course for a competitive total.

The final flourish came from wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who struck crucial boundaries in the death overs alongside Harmanpreet. India finished strongly, adding 94 runs in the final 11 overs to post 276/6 - a total that looked par but not necessarily safe on a flat Khettarama surface.

South Africa's response was emphatic from the outset. Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, the experienced opening pair, laid the perfect foundation. They were aggressive without being reckless, punishing anything short or wide. Brits in particular was fluent, using her feet effectively and striking at a run-and-ball rate. By the 10-over mark, South Africa were already 61 without loss, and the required rate was well under control.

India's bowlers were under the pump, but Deepti Sharma broke through when she trapped Wolvaardt in front for 43 in the 24th over. It was the breakthrough India desperately needed, and it came at just the right time. Laura Goodall fell soon after, as Sneh Rana re-entered the attack and found a soft dismissal.

Despite losing two wickets, South Africa were still in control, with Brits marching towards her hundred and Chloe Tryon stepping in with positive intent. Brits reached her third ODI century - a superb effort given the energy-sapping conditions - but soon after, she retired hurt on 108, citing cramps and visible exhaustion. That moment proved critical, as South Africa's innings lost rhythm from there.

Tryon and Annerie Dercksen threatened to take the game away from India with a smart counter-attack, stitching together a crucial partnership. With 25 needed off the last three overs and five wickets in hand, the game tilted slightly towards the Proteas. But Sneh Rana returned for her final over and produced an over for the ages.

First, she removed the dangerous Tryon, who misread the flight and holed out. Then came the big moment: back-to-back wickets of Dercksen and the returning Tazmin Brits, who walked back in despite cramps.

Rana had dismantled the middle-order in three balls, tilting the game completely in India's favour. From needing 25 off 18 balls, South Africa were suddenly 8 down and reeling.

The tail couldn't muster a fightback, and two run-outs sealed South Africa's fate as they folded for 261 in 49.3 overs - falling 15 runs short of the target. Rana, once again, was the heartbeat of the team with her 5 for 43 - the best figures of the match and a spell that swung momentum entirely.

With this win, India sit atop the tri-series table and have gained invaluable momentum heading into the next fixture.

Brief scores:

India-W 276/6 in 50 overs (Pratika Rawal 78, Jemimah Rodrigues 41; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2-55, Ayabonga Khaka 1-42) beat South Africa-W 261 all out in 50 overs (Tazmin Brits 109, Laura Wolvaardt 43; Sneh Rana 5-43, Deepti Sharma 1-40) by 15 runs.