Orlando Magic Name SAS An Official Partner To Aid AI-Fueled Fan Experience Transformation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The Magic are thrilled to expand its partnership with SAS to continue finding ways to enhance the fan experience," said Jay Riola, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer of the Orlando Magic. "As an industry leader in analytics, SAS Viya will enable us to dive deeper and create an even more personalized fan experience. The Magic's mission is to create legendary experiences, and these insights allow us to continually evolve and grow while keeping our fans top of mind."

The partnership's primary goal is to understand which actions and engagements keep Magic fanatics coming back for more. Building loyalty means more personalized interactivity, exclusive content and tailored offers that resonate with each fan's unique preferences.

Using the SAS Viya data and AI platform to analyze in-app fan engagement, the Magic will have more insight into each fan's specific interests. With enhanced data visualization, modeling and forecasting capabilities, the team can optimize ticket sales forecasting and build on its success with dynamic pricing, ensuring fans get the best seats at the best prices. Additionally, SAS will help the team identify potential correlations between fan engagement and purchase behavior, creating a more immersive and rewarding fan experience.

"SAS' collaboration with the Orlando Magic demonstrates how data and AI can transform sports entertainment in ways that benefit both the team and its fans. We're combining the Magic's deep understanding of its fan base with SAS' technological expertise to create personalized, more memorable experiences," said Jenn Chase, SAS Chief Marketing Officer. "The interactive AI experience we're unveiling at SAS Innovate is just the beginning of what's possible."

SAS' Orlando Magic partnership showcases the versatile power of its data and AI solutions. Organizations in industries like banking, health care and public services can likewise transform their own customer experience management . By harnessing the SAS Viya platform's predictive capabilities, businesses can drive personalized customer interactions, improve operational efficiency and make better decisions.

Experience 'the magic' at SAS Innovate

This collaboration between the Orlando Magic and SAS represents more than just a technology implementation. The partnership will ultimately create memorable moments that bring fans closer to the team they love.

Fans and tech enthusiasts can experience the first benefits of this partnership at SAS Innovate (May 7-9) in Orlando, FL, where they'll have the opportunity to interact with "The Magic Touch" – a new AI experience featuring their favorite Magic players.

Learn more about the Orlando Magic's SAS journey online.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2025 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:

Shannon Heath

[email protected]

919-531-2676



SOURCE SAS