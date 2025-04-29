Inspira And Cequence Security Join Forces To Strengthen API Security And Bot Defense Worldwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspira Enterprise, Inc. (“Inspira”), a global cybersecurity services leader, today announced a strategic partnership with Cequence Security , a pioneer in API security and bot management. With this collaboration, Inspira and Cequence will help organizations globally defend against the full spectrum of API based threats, including automated threats, ranging from malicious bots to business logic abuse, while maintaining frictionless digital experiences. The cybersecurity landscape will be fortified by pairing Inspira's end-to-end cybersecurity services across advisory, transformation, and operations, and a range of data analytics solutions, with Cequence's innovative Unified API Protection (UAP) platform.

APIs have become the backbone of modern digital transformation, powering everything from mobile apps to customer portals. But with that innovation comes risk. Security teams face significant challenges in protecting API applications, especially with their rapid deployment across multiple cloud environments. Unmanaged and unprotected APIs often expose critical vulnerabilities, while inconsistent security postures across the application landscape add further complexity and risk.

Cequence Security's UAP platform helps organizations gain visibility into their API traffic, ensure API compliance, test for security gaps, and stop automated threats such as credential stuffing, scraping, and fake account creation. While doing so, the Platform also ensures that it does not block good bots, alter development cycles, or disrupt the business or user experience.

“Our customers are under pressure to secure their APIs, manage risk, and meet growing compliance demands across geographies,” said Geetanjali Sethi, President – Strategy and Growth at Inspira.“By partnering with Cequence, we're expanding our portfolio to offer API security and bot protection as a fully managed service, combining cutting-edge technology with our global expertise and 24/7 operational support.”

Cequence is proud to join Inspira's trusted partner ecosystem, helping them bring outcome-driven API protection and bot mitigation to customers worldwide. Customers can now detect and stop sophisticated API attacks, enhance API governance and security testing, improve visibility and response time, secure APIs during open banking transitions, and meet stringent data sovereignty requirements.

“This partnership is rooted in delivering real outcomes,” said Arun Gowda, VP of Business Development at Cequence Security.“With Cequence, customers already get a world-class platform to secure their APIs and defend against automated attacks. Now, paired with Inspira's global reach and service capabilities, organizations can consume the platform as a managed service, enabling faster implementation, management, and threat monitoring.”

As part of the partnership, Inspira is augmenting its cybersecurity portfolio with industry-leading API security and bot management capabilities, offering not only the Cequence Platform but also the managed security services wrapped around it. Inspira will provide expert deployment, advisory support, ongoing monitoring, and full lifecycle threat management to help customers adopt and operate the solution with ease. The joint offering delivers a full-stack approach to API protection and bot defense, backed by Inspira's white-glove service model and global Cyber Fusion Centers.

About Inspira Enterprise

Inspira Enterprise is a global Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence services provider with a presence in North America, ASEAN, the Middle East, India, and Africa. It offers a wide range of services to a host of industries like Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Public Sector, Manufacturing, Information technology-enabled services (ITeS), eCommerce, and others. Inspira believes in delivering adaptive, intelligent, industry and customer-centric solutions for the resilient businesses of tomorrow. Inspira is also a NVIDIA partner specializing in the planning, design, implementation, and project management of solutions that include NVIDIA products and technologies to address customers' business and technology needs.

Over the years, Inspira has successfully designed and delivered complex transformational projects to over 250+ customers, including the Government, PSUs, BFSI, and Enterprise customers, with a team of over 1600 professionals. For more information, please visit .

About Cequence Security

Cequence is a pioneer in API security and bot management, protecting the applications and APIs that organizations depend on from cyberattacks, business logic abuse, and fraud. Its Unified API Protection platform brings together discovery, compliance, and protection capabilities to deliver real-time defense against advanced threats. Requiring no code changes or app instrumentation, Cequence demonstrates value in minutes and scales to support the world's largest private and public sector organizations-safeguarding more than 8 billion API interactions daily and over 3 billion user accounts. Learn more at

