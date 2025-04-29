403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shiprocket Announces The 6Th Edition Of Aarambh To Empower Women Entrepreneurs In India's MSME Sector
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai April 28, 2025 – Shiprocket, India's leading eCommerce enablement platform, is proud to announce the sixth edition of Aarambh, its flagship initiative dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs leading MSME ventures. With the theme 'Power to Her Purpose', Aarambh 2025 reaffirms Shiprocket's commitment to redefining India's eCommerce ecosystem by championing women-led innovation and enterprise.
Aarambh is more than an event-it is a catalyst for change. The platform offers women entrepreneurs across India the opportunity to pitch their innovative business ideas to a distinguished panel of investors and venture capitalists. It is a launchpad for women to turn their business aspirations into actionable reality.
According to the Economic Survey 2024–25, only 22% of MSMEs in India are led by women. The representation further diminishes among medium-sized enterprises, with just 7% having women at the helm. Aarambh 2025 aims to challenge this statistic by providing access to capital, visibility, and growth opportunities for women entrepreneurs nationwide.
Speaking on the occasion, Saahil Goel, MD & CEO of Shiprocket, said, "With Aarambh, we're not just spotlighting women entrepreneurs-we're building the foundation for a stronger, more inclusive economy. Every idea pitched here represents the grit, purpose, and potential that drive Bharat's growth story. Aarambh 2025 is about recognising that power and accelerating it with the right support, capital, and visibility."
Participants will benefit from:
● A chance to win up to ₹2.25 lakh in Shiprocket credits
● An opportunity to secure a ₹50 lakh loan via Shiprocket Capital at a discounted interest rate
● Access to mentorship, investor networking, and business-building resources
The grand finale of Aarambh 2025 will be hosted virtually via Zoom on 9 May 2025, from 3 PM to 5 PM. The top 20 shortlisted women-led start-ups will present their ventures to an esteemed five-member jury, featuring leaders from the start up and investment ecosystem from the likes of Aarti Gill, Co-Founder, OZiva, Neha Kant, Founder & Director, Clovia, Sairee Chahal, Founding Partner, Appreciate Capital and Aashka Goradia Goble, Founder of RENÉE Cosmetics.
Registrations are now open for women entrepreneurs from across India. Shiprocket invites eligible founders to apply and showcase their ventures on a national platform. Shiprocket has partnered with YourStory to reach and identify high-potential women-led MSMEs.
Over the past five editions, Aarambh has supported more than 50 women-led start-ups through funding, mentorship, eCommerce support, and investor access. Alumni of the programme have gone on to feature on Shark Tank India, underscoring its credibility and impact. Notable past winners include Shyle, Namhya, InsideFPV, Ariro Toys, and Isak Fragrance.
Aarambh is more than an event-it is a catalyst for change. The platform offers women entrepreneurs across India the opportunity to pitch their innovative business ideas to a distinguished panel of investors and venture capitalists. It is a launchpad for women to turn their business aspirations into actionable reality.
According to the Economic Survey 2024–25, only 22% of MSMEs in India are led by women. The representation further diminishes among medium-sized enterprises, with just 7% having women at the helm. Aarambh 2025 aims to challenge this statistic by providing access to capital, visibility, and growth opportunities for women entrepreneurs nationwide.
Speaking on the occasion, Saahil Goel, MD & CEO of Shiprocket, said, "With Aarambh, we're not just spotlighting women entrepreneurs-we're building the foundation for a stronger, more inclusive economy. Every idea pitched here represents the grit, purpose, and potential that drive Bharat's growth story. Aarambh 2025 is about recognising that power and accelerating it with the right support, capital, and visibility."
Participants will benefit from:
● A chance to win up to ₹2.25 lakh in Shiprocket credits
● An opportunity to secure a ₹50 lakh loan via Shiprocket Capital at a discounted interest rate
● Access to mentorship, investor networking, and business-building resources
The grand finale of Aarambh 2025 will be hosted virtually via Zoom on 9 May 2025, from 3 PM to 5 PM. The top 20 shortlisted women-led start-ups will present their ventures to an esteemed five-member jury, featuring leaders from the start up and investment ecosystem from the likes of Aarti Gill, Co-Founder, OZiva, Neha Kant, Founder & Director, Clovia, Sairee Chahal, Founding Partner, Appreciate Capital and Aashka Goradia Goble, Founder of RENÉE Cosmetics.
Registrations are now open for women entrepreneurs from across India. Shiprocket invites eligible founders to apply and showcase their ventures on a national platform. Shiprocket has partnered with YourStory to reach and identify high-potential women-led MSMEs.
Over the past five editions, Aarambh has supported more than 50 women-led start-ups through funding, mentorship, eCommerce support, and investor access. Alumni of the programme have gone on to feature on Shark Tank India, underscoring its credibility and impact. Notable past winners include Shyle, Namhya, InsideFPV, Ariro Toys, and Isak Fragrance.
User :- Hinal
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment