IBM Launches Microsoft Practice To Deliver Transformative Business Value For Clients

ARMONK, N.Y., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM ) today announced the establishment of a new Microsoft Practice within IBM Consulting. This announcement builds upon a multi-year partnership aimed to deliver stronger and more measurable business outcomes for clients who are navigating complex AI, cloud, and security transformations.

The new practice addresses what businesses need in their digital transformation journeys: a unified approach that combines IBM's industry and transformation expertise with Microsoft's technology portfolio, including Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Azure Cloud, Fabric, and Sentinel. This integration is intended to help simplify the process for business leaders to drive growth, reduce costs, and build sustainable competitive advantage.

"IBM Consulting is committed to our clients' successes and we're proud to offer them the opportunity of working with an ecosystem of global industry leaders with proven track records of innovation and delivery excellence," said Mohamad Ali, Senior Vice President and Head of IBM Consulting. "Establishing a dedicated Microsoft Practice is needed to drive meaningful business outcomes for our clients and I look forward to what we will be able to achieve together."

The new practice brings together a team of more than 33,000 Microsoft-certified professionals across key markets and geographies where IBM Consulting has a presence, providing clients benefit from:



Supercharged innovation with deep expertise across cloud, AI, data and security

Extensive global scale with implementation capabilities in every major market, including recently-opened IBM and Microsoft Experience Zones .

End-to-end transformation capabilities from strategy through implementation and ongoing optimization. Enterprise-grade security and compliance controls backed by the rigorous standards and experience that two global industry leaders can provide.

The Microsoft Practice also includes integration of Microsoft's technology ecosystem in IBM Consulting's AI-powered delivery platform IBM Consulting Advantage . By adding advanced Copilot integrations, clients will have the flexibility to deploy the optimal AI solutions for specific business needs while maintaining enterprise governance and security.

"IBM's launch of a Microsoft Practice is a pivotal step in our shared mission to empower customers through cloud and AI technologies," said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer, at Microsoft. "This collaboration unites experts to deliver tailored solutions that will drive innovation and operational excellence, to help businesses unlock new growth opportunities and accelerate business transformation."

Client Success Through Combined Strengths

The new practice will develop new innovative offerings and industry-specific solutions to address customers' unique challenges in sectors like retail, consumer packaged goods, government, financial services, and supply chain. This will build on recent offerings such as IBM Copilot Runway and IBM Consulting Azure OpenAI Services that are currently helping clients scale their adoption of generative AI to unlock new growth opportunities, enhance operational efficiency, and drive industry-specific innovation.

"Our work with IBM Consulting has been integral to our digital transformation strategy," said Frank Sweeney, Chief Information Officer of the State of Arizona Department of Child Safety. "The IBM team helped us implement key Microsoft generative AI solutions that have significantly improved the efficiency of caseworkers, enabling them to focus on what really matters-helping families."

To date, IBM has delivered more than 14,000 Microsoft projects for clients around the world, helping companies such as, State of Arizona Department of Child Safety.

Additionally, more than 30 IBM Software offerings run on Microsoft Azure that offer clients easy integration for automation and AI solutions tailored to their unique business requirements.

To learn more about IBM and Microsoft working together visit here .

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit for more information.

Media Contact:

Lauren Nowicki

IBM

[email protected]

SOURCE IBM

