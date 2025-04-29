403
Officials Confirm Blackout in Spain, Portugal Is Not by Cyberattack
(MENAFN) A significant power outage that affected a large portion of Spain and Portugal for several hours on Monday was not the result of a cyberattack, according to the leader of Spain’s national power grid.
Eduardo Prieto, a senior official at Red Electrica, stated during a press conference on Tuesday, “We have been able to conclude that there was no intrusion in the grid’s control center.”
While the exact cause remains uncertain, Prieto emphasized that it was “too early” to confirm whether the outage was due to human oversight.
He indicated that the issue began in the southwestern region of Spain, a key hub for solar power production.
In response to questions about a possible link between the blackout and solar energy, Prieto acknowledged that it was “very possible.”
He also dismissed the likelihood of a meteorological disturbance being responsible for the disruption.
The outage, which struck just after midday on Monday, marked the most severe blackout in the Iberian Peninsula’s recent history, leaving nearly all of mainland Spain and Portugal without electricity.
By midnight, only 61 percent of Spain’s electricity demand had been met.
However, by Tuesday morning, Premier Pedro Sanchez reported that 99.95 percent of the nation's power supply had been reinstated.
