Climate Veritas Publishes Book Explaining Why Burning Fossil Fuels Doesn't Cause Climate Change

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The model was developed by Doctors Nikolov and Zeller over a 14-year period. It shows that our climate is controlled by changes in atmospheric pressure and solar radiation. No other model has 24 years of data to support its conclusions.

This work ENDS the false narrative that humanity must abandon fossil fuels because anthropogenic CO2 will irreversibly change our climate. IT HAS VIRTUALLY NO INFLUENCE.

The pursuit of NetZero has been rendered TOTALLY irrelevant. The poorer societies of the world will suffer more from this crusade because it will negatively impact all aspects of their economies which they cannot afford.

These two graphs of 24 years of data explain the story. The albedo decreases, as shown on the top, raising the absorbed solar radiation so the temperature rises, as shown on the bottom.

HOAX! exposes the climate change movement as an effort to redistribute wealth from western countries to the rest of the world. The latest 4,000-page UN IPCC assessment report is not a scientific assessment of climate change but a call to increase government spending to stop the use of fossil fuels.

Climate Veritas was established to share this valuable research with scientists and governments around the world. Our website is . There is no climate crisis just a massive effort by a movement that doesn't understand science to extort money to fund its agendas.

HOAX! is available on Amazon in eBook and paperback. Search Hoax Darwin Throne to purchase the book or

Media Contact:

Darwin Throne

Director

Climate Veritas

[email protected]

916-933-8840

SOURCE Climate Veritas