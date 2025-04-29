Trojai Has Joined The Cloud Security Alliance As An AI Corporate Member

In joining as an AI Corporate Member, TrojAI becomes a strategic partner in CSA's AI Safety Ambassador program

SAINT JOHN, NB and BOSTON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrojAI , the first security platform for AI that protects the behavior of AI models, agents and applications, is pleased to announce it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) , the world's leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, as an AI Corporate Member . In doing so, TrojAI is demonstrating its commitment to leading AI security and safety practices within its organization, as well as advocating for responsible AI practices across the industry and promoting pragmatic solutions to manage AI risks.

"AI is evolving rapidly, and with it comes an urgent need for clear, practical guidance to ensure its secure and responsible use," said Lee Weiner, CEO of TrojAI. "Joining the Cloud Security Alliance as an AI Corporate Member reflects our deep commitment to advancing secure and responsible AI development and collaborating with industry leaders to shape the future of secure, trustworthy AI systems."

CSA's AI Corporate Membership empowers organizations to lead, innovate, and excel in the evolving AI security landscape. AI Corporate Members are strategic partners in CSA's AI Safety Ambassador Program, with organizations receiving enhanced benefits designed to maximize their impact in the AI security landscape.

"We're thrilled to welcome TrojAI as a founding AI Corporate Member of the Cloud Security Alliance," said Jim Reavis, CEO and co-founder of CSA. "TrojAI's mission to secure the behavior of AI models, applications and agents aligns perfectly with the goals of our AI Safety Initiative. Together, we are focused on developing practical, trusted guidance for the safe and responsible use of AI. Their leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we shape the future of AI security."

Since its founding, TrojAI has been committed to protecting against threats to AI models, applications and agents so that enterprises can manage risks and innovate securely using AI. Learn more about TrojAI's commitment to the responsible development and implementation of AI .

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, training, certification, events, and products. CSA's activities, knowledge, and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by the cloud - from providers and customers to governments, entrepreneurs, and the assurance industry - and provide a forum through which different parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at , and follow us on X @cloudsa .

About TrojAI

TrojAI's mission is to enable the secure rollout of AI in the enterprise. TrojAI delivers a comprehensive security platform for AI that protects AI models, applications and agents. The best-in-class platform empowers enterprises to safeguard AI models, applications and agents both at build time and run time. TrojAI Detect automatically red teams AI models, safeguarding model behavior and delivering remediation guidance at build time. TrojAI Defend is an AI application and agent firewall that protects enterprises from real-time threats at run time.

By assessing the risk of AI model behavior during the model development lifecycle and protecting it at run time, TrojAI delivers comprehensive security for AI models, applications and agents.

