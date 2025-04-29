403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Malaysia Calls for Ceasefire in Myanmar
(MENAFN) On Monday, Malaysia urged all parties in Myanmar to uphold a ceasefire to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers following the powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the country on March 28.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim spoke with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, discussing the aftermath of the earthquake in Myanmar, according to reports. The two leaders agreed on the importance of continuing humanitarian aid efforts.
“We agreed that humanitarian assistance to all Myanmar citizens must continue without restrictions,” Anwar wrote on X.
“In this regard, it is important for all parties to continue the ceasefire to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers,” he added.
Anwar further reiterated Malaysia's commitment to fostering regional and international relationships based on shared values: “Malaysia is committed to continuing to strengthen regional and international relations based on the principles of mutual respect, cooperation and common prosperity.”
As of Saturday, Myanmar’s earthquake death toll had reached 3,769, with 5,106 injured and 107 still missing, according to media sources.
The ceasefire between Myanmar’s military regime and rebel forces, which began in early April following the earthquake, has become crucial in the wake of continued conflict. Northern Myanmar has seen ongoing clashes between ethnic armed groups and the junta, leading to widespread displacement.
Myanmar has been governed by the military since the coup in February 2021.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim spoke with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, discussing the aftermath of the earthquake in Myanmar, according to reports. The two leaders agreed on the importance of continuing humanitarian aid efforts.
“We agreed that humanitarian assistance to all Myanmar citizens must continue without restrictions,” Anwar wrote on X.
“In this regard, it is important for all parties to continue the ceasefire to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers,” he added.
Anwar further reiterated Malaysia's commitment to fostering regional and international relationships based on shared values: “Malaysia is committed to continuing to strengthen regional and international relations based on the principles of mutual respect, cooperation and common prosperity.”
As of Saturday, Myanmar’s earthquake death toll had reached 3,769, with 5,106 injured and 107 still missing, according to media sources.
The ceasefire between Myanmar’s military regime and rebel forces, which began in early April following the earthquake, has become crucial in the wake of continued conflict. Northern Myanmar has seen ongoing clashes between ethnic armed groups and the junta, leading to widespread displacement.
Myanmar has been governed by the military since the coup in February 2021.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment