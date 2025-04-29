Schneider Electric Outlines Pathways For A Modern, Resilient Grid To Power America's AI-Driven Future

Schneider Electric leaders to share actionable strategies to strengthen U.S. grid reliability, resiliency, and efficiency at BNEF 2025

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today shared details on its participation at the 2025 BloombergNEF (BNEF) Summit and released two new reports showing how rapid artificial intelligence (AI) expansion, which is projected to contribute up to 50% of U.S. electricity demand growth by 2030, can serve as a powerful catalyst for modernizing and strengthening the nation's energy infrastructure. The company also announced it has facilitated more than $1.7 billion in clean energy tax credit transfer transactions since late 2023, accelerating investment that drives resilient, efficient power solutions across the United States.

New Report: Powering Sustainable AI in the United States

As the industry gathers at BNEF to tackle the most pressing energy and sustainability challenges, Schneider Electric's Sustainability Research Institute is contributing new research to inform the conversation. The new report, Powering Sustainable AI in the United States, builds on recent findings by the International Energy Agency (IEA), examining how AI is set to dramatically increase electricity demand and what this means for the future of energy infrastructure. Key findings include:



AI will drive up to 50% of U.S. electricity demand growth by 2030: Rapid adoption of AI technologies is creating a surge in electricity demand, outpacing other electrification drivers like transport and heating.

Data center expansion is on a collision course with infrastructure limitations: Projected increases of 43–92 GW in data center capacity by 2030 face major hurdles from outdated grid interconnection processes, permitting delays, and supply chain bottlenecks.

Infrastructure deficits could impede AI development: The "Limits to Growth" scenario warns that without grid modernization, energy scarcity will constrain innovation and global competitiveness, especially if mitigation efforts focus only on power efficiency.

Unchecked demand growth risks triggering system-wide inefficiencies: In an "Abundance Without Boundaries" scenario, AI power demand could reach 500 TWh by 2030, which would overwhelm grid capacity, drive up consumer costs and encourage oversized, inefficient infrastructure. An unmanaged surge could result in a national or regional energy crisis: Without significant investment in flexibility, distributed energy, and behind-the-meter solutions, power demand could exceed 173 GW by 2030, placing critical pressure on the grid and exposing seven regional operators, including MISO, PJM, and ERCOT, to reserve shortfalls by 2028.

"The rapid and widespread adoption of AI coupled with the soaring demand for electricity are fundamentally reshaping America's energy landscape", said Aamir Paul, Schneider Electric's President of North America Operations. "With concerted efforts and strategic investments, we can ensure that AI's growth is supported by a robust, efficient, and resilient energy infrastructure, paving the way for greater sustainability."

The New Reality of Data Center Power

These findings from Schneider Electric Sustainability Research Institute align with new data from AlphaStruxure, Schneider Electric, and Data Center Frontier based on a survey of nearly 150 senior industry professionals on how the U.S. data center sector is adapting to the unfolding energy crunch. The survey results point to an increasingly stark picture of an industry at the nexus between spiking demand and constrained supply. Top findings include:



It's taking longer and longer to secure more grid capacity: 44% of respondents indicate their average quoted utility wait times are longer than 4 years

The grid is the top concern for new data center projects: #1 barrier slowing down data center projects is grid constraints, with 92% seeing it as the most significant obstacle

The industry is turning to new regions to get the power it needs: #1 region for "Plan B" power availability if the first choice couldn't provide timely power is the Midwest

Industry insiders see one region as having the fastest time to power: #1 region for fastest time to power in recent years is the Mountain West As the data centers chase electrons, the industry is increasingly thinking outside the grid: 6 in 10 reported they would deploy on-site power generation systems if they ran into concerns about power availability - the top-ranked option

"I've been in the power industry over 30 years, and I have never seen a moment like this," said Juan Macias, CEO of AlphaStruxure. "The findings from this first-of-its-kind survey show the breadth and depth of the energy demand crisis, confirming what we've heard anecdotally from our conversations with customers. Wait times are stretching to seven years, even a decade in some cases. This survey also shows how the industry is innovating in the face of grid constraints, including on-site power generation."

To download the Powering Sustainable AI In the United States report, visit [link ]. To read the full AlphaStruxure survey findings, visit [link ].

A Defining Moment for U.S. Energy Leadership

The BNEF Summit brings together ideas, insights and connections to build successful strategies, leverage technological advancements and shape a more competitive future. Schneider Electric will have a robust presence at BNEF 2025, focused on highlighting opportunities across the energy transition landscape, including:



Aamir Paul , President of North America Operations at Schneider Electric, will speak at 9:40 a.m. EDT on April 29 on the panel "U.S. Energy Transition Strategies: The Next Phase," exploring key risks and opportunities for developers and investors shaping the next chapter of the energy transition.

Erin Decker , Senior Director, Renewable Energy and Carbon Advisory at Schneider Electric, will be speaking in a Partner Spotlight at 11:50 a.m. EDT on April 30 . Erin Decker will also be accompanied by Isabel Harrison, Senior Sustainability consultant at Schneider Electric, as a speaker during the themed lunch session, "Evolving to Address Challenges in Supply Chain Decarbonization," at 12:30 p.m. EST on April 30 . This roundtable with private investors, development banks, and policymakers will unpack the key financial and regulatory barriers holding back clean energy investment and explore investment and policy mechanisms, and partnerships needed to unlock capital at scale in emerging markets.

In addition to Aamir Paul, Isabel Harrison, and Erin Decker, Schneider Electric executives from across the company will be available to discuss the company's latest efforts to strengthen grid reliability and enable a more energy efficient future in the U.S. These executives include:



Aparna Prabhakar , Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, Energy Management

Vincent Petit , SVP, Climate and Energy Transition Research

Ruben Llanes , Chief Executive Officer, Digital Grid

Bill Brewer , Head of Sustainability Business, Americas Juan Macias , Chief Executive Officer, AlphaStruxure

To schedule an interview with Schneider Electric executives during BNEF, please contact Luis Davila at [email protected] .

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources , bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On .

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency .

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitalization to smart industries , resilient infrastructure , future-proof data centers , intelligent buildings , and intuitive homes . Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers .

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all .

