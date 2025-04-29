403
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Maida Vale Substation, West London
(MENAFN) A large fire erupted early Tuesday morning at an electrical substation in Maida Vale, West London, leading to a swift emergency response and the evacuation of around 80 people.
The London Fire Brigade dispatched approximately 100 firefighters along with 15 fire engines to the scene at Aberdeen Place, where an electrical transformer was ablaze. Flames spread to the roof of a nearby residential building, escalating the danger and size of the blaze.
"This is a very visible fire, which is producing lots of smoke," stated station commander Paul Morgan. "Residents are advised to keep their windows and doors shut and avoid the area where possible."
Nearby photos revealed thick plumes of black smoke engulfing the London skyline.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This incident follows a similar fire last month at an electrical substation near Heathrow Airport, which caused the temporary closure of the airport. That fire disrupted over 1,000 flights and affected hundreds of thousands of travelers. The Metropolitan Police later confirmed they were not treating that case as a criminal investigation.
