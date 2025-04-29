Epson Advances SCARA Performance With New GX-C Series Robots

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The GX-C Series offers multiple arm configurations for increased productivity and worker protection while minimizing machine footprint. It also features GYROPLUSTM vibration reduction technology that helps optimize workcell throughput with smooth motions and fast settling times. Designed for ease of use, the series includes Epson RC+8.0 , the latest version of Epson's easy-to-use software development platform.

Epson launches GX-C Series SCARA robots with advanced precision, flexibility and safety for high-demand automation.

"With manufacturers striving for greater productivity and precision, the demand for advanced automation solutions is rapidly accelerating," said Rick Brookshire, Director of Robotics at Epson America, Inc. "Engineered to take on even the most complex assembly tasks, the new GX-C Series offers a compelling blend of high performance, intuitive operation, and proven reliability - helping manufacturers drive efficiency and stay competitive in a fast-changing industry."

RC800A Controller with SafeSense Technology

The RC800A robot controller is built to perform with industrial-rated safety features while optimizing runtime, recovery and error handling. It offers increased power and energy savings versus previous models and provides safety-rated speed and position monitoring. When paired with proper risk assessment, this advanced technology enables human-robot interaction without requiring a safety fence. By eliminating the need for physical safety barriers, the RC800A helps reduce both the footprint and overall cost of robotic automation systems. Additionally, it enhances productivity by enabling faster machine interaction for daily operations and maintenance. The controller also includes Epson RC+ software to streamline program development and simplify automation tasks.

Additional GX-C Series features include:



Ultra-high performance and flexibility - high throughput with max-rated payloads and multiple arm configurations to accomplish the most demanding assembly needs

Fast cycle times - high acceleration, smooth motion and fast settling times help maximize throughput with proprietary GYROPLUS vibration reduction system, plus no ringing or overshoot1

Ultimate ease of use - intuitive and feature-packed Epson RC+ development software helps create powerful solutions with a simple user interface, integrated debugger and advanced 3D simulator

Designed for reliability - innovative, compact design handles max-rated workloads at fast speeds and high precision within a small footprint

Low total cost of ownership - includes features that help reduce support and installation costs: batteryless encoders, a built-in Ethernet cable, Epson RC+ software, and a rich suite of safety features

Accelerate the development of workcell applications - fully integrated; optional solutions include vision guidance, parts feeding, force guidance, conveyer tracking and fieldbus; Epson RC+ Solutions Platform allows for seamless expansion of third-party solutions, benefiting developers and end users

Increase user interaction without sacrificing productivity - SafeSense technology's standard and advanced safety features, with a proper risk assessment, help allow for increased productivity and worker protection while potentially minimizing machine footprint due to the reduction of physical barriers

Minimize the workcell space requirement with an optimized robot footprint - multiple mount and cable exit options; 250 mm, 300 mm or 250 mm reach available for the GX4C; 450 mm, 550 mm or 650 mm reach available for the GX8C; 650 mm or 850 mm reach available for the GX10C; 850 mm or 1,000 mm reach available for the GX20C

Built for demanding environments - Standard, Cleanroom (ISO 3)2 and ESD, Protected IP65 and standalone ESD models available World-class service and support - with four decades of automation experience, Epson provides support for your automation through its dedicated application and service teams

Automate 2025

Epson will be demonstrating its robotic automation solutions at Automate 2025 in booth #2818 on May 12-15, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. Attendees can explore the new GX-C Series as well as live demos. Epson partners will also be demonstrating Epson's high performance SCARA, 6-Axis and automation solutions.

Availability

The GX4C, GX8C, GX10C and GX20C are now available through Epson Robots' channel of distributor partners . To learn more about the Epson GX-C Series of SCARA robots, visit: .

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 150,000 units sold worldwide2 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on four decades of experience, Epson Robots delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit .

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. href="" rel="nofollow" epson

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook/Epson ), Twitter (twitter/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube (youtube/epsonamerica ), and Instagram (instagram/EpsonAmerica ).

1 When operated within specifications.

2 Epson internal sales data through 2021.

EPSON and Epson RC+ are registered trademarks and GYROPLUS is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. SafeSense is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2025 Epson America, Inc.

