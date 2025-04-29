Retailgpt: An AI-Powered Ally For UAE Retailers

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As Dubai plays host to the world's most forward-thinking minds at Dubai AI Week, RetailGPT, a generative AI Platform designed to bridge digital and physical retail, is showing how the sector can align with the country's tech-enabled transformation.

A study of the retail market in the UAE shows that E-commerce, while growing rapidly, only represents about 15% of the market but is the primary driver of recent growth – a signal that UAE retailers must connect their digital and physical worlds to stay relevant, and RetailGPT is built to do just that.

Backed by over 20 years of consumer behaviour data from tech solutions provider Pathfinder, RetailGPT turns shopper insights into action. The mobile-first platform uses Generative AI to help supermarkets personalise how they engage with customers – suggesting what they may want to see, buy, or return for, based on real patterns of behaviour.

“We're not here to replace retail's roots in the UAE, we're here to strengthen them. RetailGPT lets you know your customer better, wherever they are, whether they shop online or walk into your store,” said Sadique Ahmed, CEO of Pathfinder.

The platform arrives at a time when Dubai is accelerating its mission to become a global AI powerhouse.

RetailGPT brings this to life for supermarkets, large and small. It provides major players with tools to refine personalisation, and equips local favourites with the insights they need to compete in a digital-first era.

As part of its regional rollout, RetailGPT is calling on UAE retailers to be among the first to adopt the platform and future-proof their customer experience strategies.