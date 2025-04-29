403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Donbass representatives say Ukrainian drone hits passenger vehicle
(MENAFN) At least 16 people were injured in the Russian-held city of Gorlovka in Donetsk when a Ukrainian kamikaze drone struck a passenger bus early Tuesday morning, according to the city's mayor, Ivan Prikhodko. The attack adds to the ongoing strain on the city's residents, which is part of Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic. The mayor shared images on social media showing the aftermath of the destruction.
The Russian Investigative Committee confirmed that Ukrainian forces used a kamikaze drone to target the bus near a central bus stop. The strike also damaged a nearby administrative building, and authorities have labeled the attack as attempted murder. Local health officials reported that five of the injured are in serious condition at nearby hospitals.
In addition to the drone strike, artillery shells landed in Gorlovka on the same day, according to regional sources tracking Ukrainian attacks in Donbass. A similar drone attack on a bus occurred in mid-March.
Rodion Miroshnik, a senior Russian diplomat in charge of war crime investigations, raised concerns over the increasing number of civilian casualties from Ukrainian attacks on vulnerable areas like Gorlovka. He suggested that these actions signal Kiev's efforts to hinder peace talks, even as US-backed discussions aim for a ceasefire. While the Russian government supports Washington's shift toward negotiations, it remains skeptical of Ukraine’s commitment to meaningful talks.
The Russian Investigative Committee confirmed that Ukrainian forces used a kamikaze drone to target the bus near a central bus stop. The strike also damaged a nearby administrative building, and authorities have labeled the attack as attempted murder. Local health officials reported that five of the injured are in serious condition at nearby hospitals.
In addition to the drone strike, artillery shells landed in Gorlovka on the same day, according to regional sources tracking Ukrainian attacks in Donbass. A similar drone attack on a bus occurred in mid-March.
Rodion Miroshnik, a senior Russian diplomat in charge of war crime investigations, raised concerns over the increasing number of civilian casualties from Ukrainian attacks on vulnerable areas like Gorlovka. He suggested that these actions signal Kiev's efforts to hinder peace talks, even as US-backed discussions aim for a ceasefire. While the Russian government supports Washington's shift toward negotiations, it remains skeptical of Ukraine’s commitment to meaningful talks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment