Raffles Jaipur Achieves Prestigious Green Globe Certification For Sustainability Excellence
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) April 2025 – Raffles Jaipur, a sanctuary of conscious luxury nestled in the vibrant heart of Rajasthan, has been awarded the coveted Green Globe certification-one of the most respected sustainability benchmarks in the global hospitality industry. This recognition reflects the hotel's unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility, cultural stewardship, and mindful innovation.
Since inception, Raffles Jaipur has championed a thoughtful approach to hospitality. The hotel integrates sustainable practices across every dimension of operations-right from its architectural planning to guest experiences. The elimination of single-use plastics in rooms, a paperless check-in process, and the use of ethically sourced amenities are just a few of the many conscious choices that shape its day-to-day operations.
Further reinforcing its environmental vision, Raffles Jaipur has introduced a fleet of BMW electric vehicles for guest transfers, supported by on-site EV charging stations. This initiative not only elevates guest comfort but also aligns with the property's broader goals of reducing its carbon footprint.
The hotel's culinary programme follows a no-buffet, à la carte service model to reduce food waste, while an Organic Waste Converter transforms biodegradable waste into nutrient-rich compost used across the property's native, drought-tolerant gardens. Energy-efficient systems-including 100% LED lighting, motion sensor technology, solar-powered daylight operations, and an advanced Building Management System (BMS)-help significantly reduce consumption. Water conservation is equally central, with rainwater harvesting, smart irrigation, and an in-house sewage treatment plant recycling up to 80% of the water used.
Recognising its role beyond the hotel's walls, Raffles Jaipur remains deeply committed to the local community. Through its 'Vocal for Local' initiative, the hotel supports artisans, folk performers, and regional producers. Collaborations with institutions like Jaipur Centre of Art and Siyahi, alongside cultural showcases and school infrastructure development, underline the property's dedication to preserving heritage and creating lasting social impact.
Commenting on the milestone, Binny Sebastian, General Manager, Raffles Jaipur, shared: "At Raffles Jaipur, sustainability is not a checklist-it's a conscious way of life that informs every choice we make. This Green Globe certification is a testament to the dedication of our team and our guests who believe in purposeful luxury. We are proud to set new benchmarks for hospitality that is not only elegant, but also ethically grounded."
With the Green Globe certification now in place, Raffles Jaipur stands as a proud example of how luxury and sustainability can co-exist with harmony, heart, and a deep respect for the world around us.
About Raffles
Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles' commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Singapore, Paris, London, Boston, Istanbul, Dubai, Doha, Maldives, Udaipur, Phnom Penh and Bali, among others; with flagship openings upcoming in Sentosa, Singapore and Jaipur, India. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
About Raffles
