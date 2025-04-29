403
Galgotias University Wins 'Best Exhibitor Award' At Bharat Shiksha Expo 2025 For Innovation And Student Excellence
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) April 29, 2025: In a significant achievement highlighting its educational innovation leadership, Galgotias University has been awarded the prestigious Best Exhibitor Award at the Bharat Shiksha Expo 2025, beating out more than 100 participating institutions from across India. The three-day national education exhibition, which concluded today at India Expo Mart, saw record attendance with over 1,00,000 visitors witnessing Galgotias' cutting-edge educational technologies and student innovations.
The award recognizes Galgotias University's outstanding display of futuristic learning technologies, student-led innovations, and achievements in sports and entrepreneurship. Its pavilion drew major attention with live demonstrations of a Wireless Electric Bus prototype designed by students, an AI-powered library assistant robot (TEMI), and showcases 03 Galgotias startups, out of which Team Cybergenix raised Rs 02 Lakh and also having soft commitment of rs 200 Crore and Team Infyra secured funding of 04 lakh from iHub AWaDH, IIT Ropar.
The pavilion also celebrated the university's athletic excellence, showcasing 31 Gold, 27 Silver, and 29 Bronze medals won by students at national and international levels, a 40% jump over last year's performance Galgotias also showcased the accomplishments of its 11 international players, further underlining its commitment to excellence in sports. Students' innovations, research projects, and entrepreneurial ventures under the Galgotias Incubation Centre were also showcased, drawing admiration from academic and industry leaders. A special focus was placed on student achievements, such as winning the Swift Student Challenge organized by Apple and the university's unique iOS Student Development Program powered by Apple and Infosys.
Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, said "This recognition highlights our commitment to fostering innovation alongside academic excellence. Our students and faculty have worked hard to create solutions that not only show technological expertise but also address real-world challenges."
The Bharat Shiksha Expo, themed "Inspiring Learning, Shaping Tomorrow," has become a premier platform to highlight the contributions of Indian educational institutions towards the NEP 2020. Galgotias' win at this highly competitive event signals its growing national influence in redefining higher education models. In addition to technological innovations, Galgotias University also showcased its newly inaugurated Active Learning Block, India's first such facility with reconfigurable classrooms and integrated digital learning infrastructure.
With its growing reputation as a hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and sports excellence, Galgotias University continues to reinforce its position as a leader in the evolving landscape of Indian higher education
About Galgotias University:
Galgotias University continues to set new benchmarks in global and national education, proudly standing amongst the world's best universities. In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025 and the QS World University Rankings 2025 Asia, Galgotias has earned prestigious recognition for its academic excellence, research impact, and global outlook. The university has been acknowledged for its strength in Business, Economics, Computer Science, and Interdisciplinary Sciences. It has also been awarded a 5-Star QS Rating for Teaching, Academic Development, Innovation, Employability, and Facilities, along with a QS I-Gauge Platinum Rating across multiple disciplines including Engineering, Law, Pharmacy, Hospitality Management, Journalism, and Agriculture.
Today, Galgotias University offers over 250 diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. programs across 21 schools, nurturing a thriving community of more than 40,000 students. With a strong focus on innovation, research excellence, and global engagement, Galgotias continues to inspire and empower future leaders, scaling new heights as a global institution of learning.
