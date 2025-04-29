Prefabricated Building Systems Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, And Trend Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key growth drivers include rapid urbanization and demand for sustainable 3D construction solutions. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead due to urbanization in China, India, and Japan. This report offers comprehensive insights into market trends, key players, and strategic recommendations.
Dublin, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefabricated Building Systems Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prefabricated building systems market is estimated to grow from US$100.2421 billion in 2025 to US$133.944 billion in 2030 at a 5.97% CAGR.
Prefabricated buildings, constructed off-site in controlled environments and assembled on-site, are gaining prominence in modern construction due to their speed, cost-effectiveness, sustainability, and energy efficiency. These buildings, made from materials like concrete, steel, timber, and composites, serve various purposes, including housing, offices, and schools.
Drivers of the Prefabricated Building Systems Market
Rapid Urbanization: The need for quick and efficient construction to accommodate growing urban populations drives the demand for prefabricated buildings. Traditional building methods struggle to meet the demands of rapidly expanding cities, whereas prefabrication offers faster, more cost-efficient, and scalable infrastructure solutions. Prefabricated construction's flexibility allows developers to adapt designs for various urban uses while meeting sustainability requirements through energy-efficient materials and processes. According to the United Nations Habitat report, urbanization in developing regions is accelerating, with urban populations expected to grow to 66% by 2050. Sustainability Efforts: As prefabricated buildings can be more sustainable and energy-efficient than traditional buildings, this is carving a niche for them in modern construction. Demand for 3D Construction Solutions: The growing demand for cost-effective and sustainable 3D construction solutions manufactured in controlled environments is optimizing overall construction costs and driving market expansion.
Prefabricated Building System Market Geographical Outlook
Asia Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold a considerable share of the market due to rapid urbanization and industrialization. The expansion of cities and increasing populations in countries like China, India, and Japan creates tremendous pressure to provide affordable housing and modern infrastructure rapidly. Prefabrication offers a solution by enabling quicker construction, cost efficiency, and consistent quality. By 2050, the region's urban population is expected to increase from 2.3 billion to 3.5 billion, creating a growing demand for scalable and efficient housing and infrastructure solutions. Government support through infrastructure policies like smart cities and housing schemes further catalyzes the adoption of prefabrication
Report Coverage:
Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030 Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)
Companies Profiled:
LafargeHolcim Katerra Skanska Stora Enso KLH Massivholz Nucor Building Systems BlueScope Steel Lindab Butler Manufacturing Taisei Corporation
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 144
| Forecast Period
| 2025 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
| $100.24 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $133.94 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.9%
| Regions Covered
| Global
The Prefabricated Building Systems Market is analyzed into the following segments:
By Material Type
Concrete Glass Metal Timber Other Materials
By Dimension
Skeleton System Panel System Cellular System Combined System
By Application
Residential Commercial Industrial
By Geography
North America
United States Canada Mexico South America Europe
United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Others Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Others Asia Pacific
China India Japan South Korea Others
CONTACT:
