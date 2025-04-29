Prefabricated Building Systems Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, And Trend Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key growth drivers include rapid urbanization and demand for sustainable 3D construction solutions. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead due to urbanization in China, India, and Japan. This report offers comprehensive insights into market trends, key players, and strategic recommendations. Dublin, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefabricated Building Systems Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prefabricated building systems market is estimated to grow from US$100.2421 billion in 2025 to US$133.944 billion in 2030 at a 5.97% CAGR.

Prefabricated buildings, constructed off-site in controlled environments and assembled on-site, are gaining prominence in modern construction due to their speed, cost-effectiveness, sustainability, and energy efficiency. These buildings, made from materials like concrete, steel, timber, and composites, serve various purposes, including housing, offices, and schools.

Drivers of the Prefabricated Building Systems Market

Rapid Urbanization: The need for quick and efficient construction to accommodate growing urban populations drives the demand for prefabricated buildings. Traditional building methods struggle to meet the demands of rapidly expanding cities, whereas prefabrication offers faster, more cost-efficient, and scalable infrastructure solutions. Prefabricated construction's flexibility allows developers to adapt designs for various urban uses while meeting sustainability requirements through energy-efficient materials and processes. According to the United Nations Habitat report, urbanization in developing regions is accelerating, with urban populations expected to grow to 66% by 2050.

Sustainability Efforts: As prefabricated buildings can be more sustainable and energy-efficient than traditional buildings, this is carving a niche for them in modern construction. Demand for 3D Construction Solutions: The growing demand for cost-effective and sustainable 3D construction solutions manufactured in controlled environments is optimizing overall construction costs and driving market expansion. Prefabricated Building System Market Geographical Outlook Asia Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold a considerable share of the market due to rapid urbanization and industrialization. The expansion of cities and increasing populations in countries like China, India, and Japan creates tremendous pressure to provide affordable housing and modern infrastructure rapidly. Prefabrication offers a solution by enabling quicker construction, cost efficiency, and consistent quality. By 2050, the region's urban population is expected to increase from 2.3 billion to 3.5 billion, creating a growing demand for scalable and efficient housing and infrastructure solutions. Government support through infrastructure policies like smart cities and housing schemes further catalyzes the adoption of prefabrication Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others) Companies Profiled:

LafargeHolcim

Katerra

Skanska

Stora Enso

KLH Massivholz

Nucor Building Systems

BlueScope Steel

Lindab

Butler Manufacturing Taisei Corporation Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $100.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $133.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

The Prefabricated Building Systems Market is analyzed into the following segments:

By Material Type



Concrete

Glass

Metal

Timber Other Materials

By Dimension



Skeleton System

Panel System

Cellular System Combined System

By Application



Residential

Commercial Industrial

By Geography



North America



United States



Canada

Mexico

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Others

Europe



United Kingdom



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates

Others

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea Others

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900