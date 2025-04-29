PTA Launches Free Mobile Registration System For Overseas Pakistanis And Foreign Visitors

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)In a move to enhance digital services and facilitate connectivity for overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has introduced a free and fully digital Temporary Mobile Registration System.

According to the PTA, the system allows international travelers to register their mobile devices for up to 120 days during each visit to Pakistan, without any fee or taxes. The initiative aims to ensure uninterrupted communication, access to navigation tools, and emergency services throughout their stay.؎

Registration can be completed via the Device Registration System (DRS) portal, with a simple step-by-step process:

Visit the PTA website and click on“Sign Up.”Select your purpose, enter personal details, and set a password.Submit the form and verify your account via email or SMS.Log in, accept the terms and conditions, and click on“Temporary Registration for Overseas Pakistanis/Foreign Nationals.”Enter your arrival/departure dates along with your passport or ID number.

PTA emphasized that the service is entirely online, requiring no physical office visits, and is part of the government's broader Digital Transformation Strategy. The authority reaffirmed its commitment to providing seamless communication and top-tier telecom services across the country.

Officials said the system is designed to simplify travel experiences, enabling users to stay connected with family and access essential mobile services effortlessly.