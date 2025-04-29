GTT Group Offers Hybrid Access Network Patent Portfolio From Global Telecom Leader For Acquisition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Hybrid access networks have experienced significant growth for telecoms globally with little signs of slowing down. The patent assets cover the convergence of different network access technologies which are core to metropolitan and larger broadband access. The European jurisdiction includes nationalized assets in the Netherlands and Germany.

"GTT Group is honored to continue supporting our global client in divestment of select patent assets across their portfolio. These exemplary assets with their European jurisdictional coverage are valuable for entities that find themselves under pressure from inbound asserting parties particularly in Europe," said Tyler McKinley, GTT Group Managing Director.

GTT Group's transaction specialists and subject matter experts are available to discuss the patents and their applicability to active asserting operating entities.

To receive more information about this opportunity, please contact Tyler McKinley, GTT Group Managing Director. All inquiries will be kept strictly confidential.

