Flydubai Expands Seasonal Summer Network To 11 Destinations

Dhaka : Dubai-based airline flydubai has announced the launch of its seasonal summer flight operations beginning June 4, offering services to 11 popular holiday destinations.

The expanded summer network includes two new additions for 2025: Al Alamein in Egypt and Antalya in Türkiye.

The announcement was made on Monday (April 28), coinciding with the opening day of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), one of the region's leading travel and tourism events.

The carrier said that flights to Antalya International Airport (AYT) will operate daily from Dubai International (DXB) Terminal 2 starting June 5. Daily service to Al Alamein International Airport (DBB) will commence on June 21.

These new routes aim to provide passengers direct access from Dubai to Egypt's North Coast and the Turkish Riviera.

In addition to the new routes, flydubai said it will also operate convenient flights to nine other popular seasonal summer destinations: Batumi, Bodrum, Corfu, Dubrovnik, Mykonos, Olbia, Santorini, Tivat, and Trabzon.

The airline is starting its summer schedule earlier this year, beginning in June, to accommodate expected demand during the busy Eid Al Adha period.

The expanded seasonal network will be served by flydubai's modern fleet, including its latest Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and retrofitted planes.

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said,“We have seen growth in demand for travel to popular seasonal summer destinations year-on-year.

The introduction of more destinations to our summer operations reflects our ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers by providing greater convenience, enhanced accessibility and more options for travel.”

Obaidalla added,“We are confident that Al Alamein and Antalya will be popular for holiday seekers from Dubai and the flydubai network.

The 11 seasonal summer routes from June to September complement our existing popular established routes such as Georgia, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Tanzania and Thailand.”

The airline also reported a 20 per cent increase in Business Class passengers in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 and anticipates this growth will continue through the summer.

This follows the introduction of new business-class facilities at DXB Terminal 2. With the addition of Antalya, flydubai's network in Türkiye now extends to six points.

The launch of flights to Al Alamein makes flydubai the first carrier from the UAE to offer direct daily service to the new leisure destination on Egypt's North Coast, flydubai said.

