Air India Plans Grabbing More Chinese 737-8 MAX Aircraft

Dhaka: Air India has been in talks with Boeing to get at least 10 Boeing 737-8 MAX narrow-body aircraft that Chinese carriers have refused to receive recently, according to media reports that cited sources close to the matter.

American plane maker Boeing had around ten completely ready aircraft slated for Chinese airlines, 31 on the assembly line, and some other jets awaiting reception in China. However, the recently escalated tariff battle between China and the USA has halted the process when the Chinese government imposed a 125% tariff on imports from the USA in response to the USA's 145% tariff on Chinese products earlier.

Air India now wants to capitalize on this opportunity, as it did earlier in 2023 to receive 50 units of its massive 190 737-8 MAX aircraft order, well ahead of their scheduled delivery timeline. The airline's low-cost wing, Air India Express, currently operates the type and is set to receive all units on order, including those already delivered.

If Air India manages to persuade Boeing to receive the jets slated for Chinese airlines, the first unit would be delivered as early as 2026 and help the airline shed its capacity constraints.

As of April 2025, of the 50 737-8 MAX jets the airline previously managed to receive ahead of schedule, 46 have been delivered since September 2023, with the remaining four to be delivered within the next couple of months.

V