Gerdau’S Q1 2025 Results: North America Lifts Steelmaker Amid Brazil Weakness
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gerdau S.A. released its first quarter 2025 financials, showing a company navigating mixed regional fortunes and shifting capital priorities.
The steelmaker posted an adjusted EBITDA of R$2.4 billion ($400 million), matching the previous quarter's level. This stability came as North American operations offset weaker results in Brazil.
The company' net income dropped 39% year-over-year, landing at R$758 million ($126 million). This sharp decline reflects ongoing pressure in the Brazilian market, where sluggish demand and higher costs weighed on margins.
Meanwhile, North America's performance improved, driven by higher sales volumes and better pricing, which helped balance the group's consolidated earnings.
Gerdau invested R$1.4 billion ($233 million) in capital expenditures during the quarter, with 60% of that focused on maintaining and improving existing assets.
For the full year 2025, the company plans to allocate R$6.0 billion ($1 billion) to projects aimed at boosting competitiveness and operational reliability. This approach signals a shift from aggressive expansion to protecting core operations and extracting more value from current capacity.
Gerdau Balances Caution and Capital Returns
The board approved a dividend distribution of R$243.5 million ($41 million), equivalent to R$0.12 per share, to be paid based on Q1 results. Gerdau also continued its share buyback program, repurchasing 9.4 million shares in Q1.
This represents 15% of the 2025 buyback plan and 0.5% of the company's outstanding shares. These moves show Gerdau's commitment to returning capital to shareholders even as profits shrink.
Operationally, the company launched an expansion of its hot-rolled coil mill at the Ouro Branco unit in Minas Gerais. This project adds 250,000 tonnes of annual capacity for higher value-added steel, supporting Gerdau's strategy to move up the product chain in Brazil.
However, the domestic market's weakness remains a concern, as higher input costs and soft demand continue to drag on results. Gerdau's management highlights the importance of its geographic diversification.
Stronger North American results have become essential to offsetting the volatility and challenges in Brazil. The company's focus on asset competitiveness, prudent capital allocation, and shareholder returns reflects a pragmatic approach.
This strategy is especially important in a tough operating environment. The real story behind Gerdau's Q1 2025 numbers is one of resilience through regional balance and disciplined capital management.
The company is not chasing growth at any cost. Instead, it is prioritizing operational stability, protecting its asset base, and rewarding shareholders.
This approach positions Gerdau to weather ongoing market volatility, but the company's future performance will depend on its ability to sustain North American gains and adapt to persistent headwinds in Brazil.
