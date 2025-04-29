Abu Dhabi To Roll Out Face-Recognition Technology For Check-In Across All Hotels

Abu Dhabi will deploy face-recognition technology across all hotels for the safety of the visitors, residents and employees. The new system will“enhance guest verification processes,” and“simplify procedures and significantly reduce check-in time.”

The facial recognition system captures and analyses biometric data during guest check-in . The data is securely encrypted, retrieved by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP), and transmitted to a centralised database managed by Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

The data will be used exclusively for enhancing guest safety and streamlining hotel operations , while strictly adhering to legal and ethical standards, in accordance with UAE cybersecurity and data privacy regulations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This is the first government-led initiative in Abu Dhabi to introduce face recognition technology, in partnership with hotels . The system is now in its pilot phase across some selected hotels in the emirate.

The first phase of the full rollout will commence across five-star hotels in Abu Dhabi city, the Al Ain Region, and the Al Dhafra Region, followed later by a second phase targeting four-star hotels, gradually expanding to all remaining hotel categories.

DCT Abu Dhabi, through its Licensing & Regulatory Compliance Department, is launching the system in cooperation with ICP.

DCT Abu Dhabi said it is working closely with hotels to ensure a smooth rollout of the system. This includes direct communication, detailed system briefings, and the provision of technical and training support.

By streamlining check-in and check-out procedures, the technology also boosts operational efficiency and provides guests with a seamless, tech-enabled experience.

Abu Dhabi's tourism sector is off to a strong start in 2025, welcoming 1.4 million overnight visitors in the first quarter of the year. The emirate drew visitors from top-tier target markets and beyond - with best-performing markets including India, China, Russia, the UK, and the USA.

Hotels in the capital generated Dh2.3 billion ($626 million) in revenue, an 18 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) reached Dh484, a 25 per cent year-on-year increase. Hotel occupancy maintained high levels during the period, including in Ramadan, recording 79 per cent across the emirate.

The tourism sector is set to contribute Dh62 billion to the economy in 2025, a 13 per cent increase from 2024, and support 255,000 jobs across the emirate in 2025.

The UAE capital is already ranked the world's safest city by Numbeo's Safety Index and this new initiative will further strengthen its position among global cities. It has been ranked the safest city in the world for the 9th consecutive year.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to leveraging innovation to enhance the guest experience while maintaining the highest standards of safety and security for both guests and hospitality sector employees. By working closely with ICP and our hotel partners and national authorities, we are ensuring a seamless, safer and more connected journey for every visitor,” said Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director-General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi.