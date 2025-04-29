Mega Deals Platform Offers Rewarding Online Purchasing Experience For Shoppers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Online shoppers are now enjoying a transformative and uniquely rewarding shopping experience after the successful launch of Qatar's new e-commerce platform, Mega Deals (). Mega Deals offers a unique shopping experience where every purchase comes with an opportunity to win exceptional prizes, including cash, car, and gold.

Customers can participate by creating a free account (), shop online for a variety of merchandise items that are linked to draws, and check out in simple steps. Once they complete their purchase, customers will receive a promotional draw entry ticket, along with the transaction invoice. Purchased items can be delivered locally (delivery charges apply) or collected in person from the Mega Deals showroom located in Doha. Items can also be shipped internationally (delivery/shipping fees apply).

The Mega Deals shopping experience is user-friendly and allows customers to explore a wide variety of affordable merchandise, including tote bags, thermal bottles, notebooks, key chains, and more. Every purchase qualifies customers to enter one or more of the active promotional draws, which are: QR2,500,000 in total cash prizes, a Mustang GTP 2024 car, and 1kg of pure gold. With every purchase, customers will receive a promotional prize draw entry, giving them a free entry into the draws associated with the individual products they buy.

One of the most popular products that is receiving high demand is the thermal bottle, which is popular due to its sleek design and durable quality, and to the fact that it allows users to receive 3 entries into the big cash prize draw per purchase.

The draws are scheduled to be held on June 17, 2025, where one winner will win QR1,000,000 and be crowned a millionaire, the 2nd winner will win QR500,000, and the 3rd winner will win QR100,000. In addition, there will be hundreds of people who will win additional cash prizes (full prize breakdown available on Mega Deals website ). In addition to the cash draw, winners of the Mustang GTP 2024 and 1kg of gold will also be announced.

The Mega Deals e-commerce platform aims to set a new standard for Qatar's digital shopping landscape and foster growth in the country's digital economy.

The platform operates with transparency and integrity, utilising clear and transparent processes that are fully aligned with Qatar's regulations and supervised by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

