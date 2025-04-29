403
UN Launches Global Network for Terrorism Survivors
(MENAFN) On Monday, the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) unveiled a new initiative known as the Victims of Terrorism Associations Network (VoTAN).
This platform is designed to create a secure and inclusive environment where individuals affected by terrorism can connect, support one another, and collaborate in their roles as advocates, educators, and promoters of peace.
Vladimir Voronkov, the UN Under Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, expressed unwavering support for all individuals impacted by terrorism, irrespective of their nationality, cultural background, or religious beliefs.
He honored their strength and perseverance, acknowledging the emotional and psychological challenges they have endured.
"In the face of unimaginable personal tragedy, many have chosen to raise their voices, becoming powerful advocates for solidarity and tolerance," Voronkov said.
He further emphasized that, "In many cases, the needs of victims and survivors are urgent and underfunded. International and national assistance remains critical."
His remarks underline the pressing need for both global and domestic support to help those affected rebuild their lives and contribute to a more tolerant and united society.
