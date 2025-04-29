403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Algeria Braces for Internet Disruptions Due to Spain’s Power Failure
(MENAFN) On Monday, Algerian officials alerted the public about the possibility of internet disturbances within the next few hours, following a large-scale power failure that has impacted Spain and other European countries.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications, parts of the undersea cable infrastructure responsible for digital connectivity—specifically those situated in Spain’s seaside municipalities—might be compromised due to the ongoing outage.
The authorities indicated that precautionary steps had already been taken to reduce the consequences, including the activation of alternative power systems such as "batteries and generators" to help maintain connectivity temporarily.
The ministry also emphasized that its technical crews are on constant alert to preserve as much of the service quality as possible during the disruption.
Earlier in the day, both Spain and Portugal encountered exceptionally severe power outages. An official source noted that restoring electricity in Spain could require up to 10 hours.
In a related update, Spanish power company Red Electrica confirmed that it anticipates the blackout may persist between six to ten hours.
The media also highlighted that Madrid suffered from major traffic jams, largely due to non-functioning traffic signals, while airport operations at Barajas were also affected by the outage.
Additionally, Spain’s national rail operator, Renfe, disclosed that it had halted train operations around midday because of the “national power grid outage.”
According to a statement from the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications, parts of the undersea cable infrastructure responsible for digital connectivity—specifically those situated in Spain’s seaside municipalities—might be compromised due to the ongoing outage.
The authorities indicated that precautionary steps had already been taken to reduce the consequences, including the activation of alternative power systems such as "batteries and generators" to help maintain connectivity temporarily.
The ministry also emphasized that its technical crews are on constant alert to preserve as much of the service quality as possible during the disruption.
Earlier in the day, both Spain and Portugal encountered exceptionally severe power outages. An official source noted that restoring electricity in Spain could require up to 10 hours.
In a related update, Spanish power company Red Electrica confirmed that it anticipates the blackout may persist between six to ten hours.
The media also highlighted that Madrid suffered from major traffic jams, largely due to non-functioning traffic signals, while airport operations at Barajas were also affected by the outage.
Additionally, Spain’s national rail operator, Renfe, disclosed that it had halted train operations around midday because of the “national power grid outage.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment