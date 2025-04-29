SKY, Shreyas, Ajinkya Among Eight India Stars Named Icon Players For T20 Mumbai League

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) As excitement builds for the T20 Mumbai League, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday announced a star-studded line-up of icon players, headlined by India stars Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane.

The T20 Mumbai League, one of India's leading franchise-based domestic T20 tournaments, returns after a six-year break with the third edition scheduled to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from May 26 to June 8.

Joining the roster of icon players are Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw, Shivam Dube and Tushar Deshpande. All eight players have represented India, which highlights the exceptional depth of talent within Mumbai's cricketing pipeline.

“We are delighted to unveil eight icon players who have brought immense pride to Mumbai with their performances on both the domestic and international stage. They represent the spirit, legacy and excellence of Mumbai cricket. Their presence will not only inspire and mentor emerging talent but also serve as a valuable learning opportunity for them as we remain committed to discovering and promoting the next generation of India's cricketing stars. Having these players in the league will also raise its stature and provide fans with a thrilling and memorable experience,” said Ajinkya Naik, president of MCA.

Each franchise will be allowed to select one icon player as part of their squad, adding both experience and star power to their line-ups. The MCA will announce the date of the auction soon.

In its previous editions, the T20 Mumbai League has served as a proven platform for emerging talent, offering young cricketers the opportunity to showcase their skills alongside some of the game's most established names. The upcoming season has seen an overwhelming response with over 2800 player registrations.

The T20 Mumbai League will feature eight franchises: North Mumbai Panthers (Horizon Sports India Private Limited), ARCS Andheri (Arcs Sports & Entertainment Private Limited), Triumph Knights Mumbai North East (Transcon Triumph Knights Private Limited), Namo Bandra Blasters (Pk Sports Ventures Private Limited), Eagle Thane Strikers (Eagle Infra India Ltd.) and Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs (World Star Premier League LLP) along with two new teams SoBo Mumbai Falcons (Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd.) and Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals (Royal Edge Sports & Entertainment).