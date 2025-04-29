403
Trump’s Approval Rating Drops to Record Low
(MENAFN) A recent survey reveals that as President Donald Trump nears the 100-day mark of his second term, his approval rating has dropped to the lowest level ever recorded for any U.S. president at this stage in office over the past 80 years.
Trump's second term will hit its 100-day milestone on April 30. The poll highlights that most Americans oppose several of his key policy proposals, express dissatisfaction with the state of the U.S. economy, and fear the possibility of a looming recession.
The survey was carried out between April 18 and 22, polling 2,464 American adults in both English and Spanish through random sampling. The margin of error stands at plus or minus two percentage points, according to media reports.
Results from the poll show that only 39 percent of respondents approve of Trump’s performance, marking a six-point decline since February. This surpasses the previous low of 42 percent from Trump’s first term in 2017, setting a new low for approval ratings at this point in office. Furthermore, 55 percent of respondents disapprove of his leadership, creating a new record for dissatisfaction among U.S. presidents in the past eight decades.
The poll also highlights significant opposition to several of Trump’s policies:
64 percent of respondents disapprove of his tariff approach, and 71 percent believe these tariffs will worsen inflation.
73 percent view the U.S. economy as struggling, with 53 percent believing it has declined since Trump took office, while 72 percent worry his economic policies could lead to a recession soon.
62 percent think the Trump administration disregards the rule of law, 65 percent believe it has attempted to bypass federal court rulings, and 64 percent criticize the expansion of presidential powers.
60 percent feel Trump has ignored the majority of Americans' concerns, while 58 percent fear his actions are undermining the federal government’s effectiveness.
Furthermore, the poll reveals that 30 percent of Americans express distrust toward both major political parties.
