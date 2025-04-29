403
Kuwait Oil Price Down 40 Cents To USD 69.54 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 29 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 40 cents to USD 69.54 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 69.94 per barrel last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.
At the global level, the price of the Brent crude went down by USD 1.01 to USD 65.86 per barrel, the same occurred to the West Texas Intermediate, which went down by 97 cents to USD 62.05 pb. (end)
