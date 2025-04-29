403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
White House gets ready for probable Trump-Kim discussions
(MENAFN) The Biden administration is reportedly exploring a possible revival of diplomatic talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, echoing the high-level engagements from Trump’s first term, according to Axios.
During his previous presidency, Trump met Kim in person on three notable occasions: in Singapore (2018), Hanoi (2019), and the Korean Demilitarized Zone later that same year, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to do so. Now, Trump is said to be eager to re-establish contact with Kim, potentially through another face-to-face meeting.
A senior official, speaking anonymously, told Axios that government agencies are currently assessing North Korea’s current position and exploring possible diplomatic strategies. "A lot has changed in the last four years," the official noted, highlighting that the discussions are still preliminary and not a top priority for the administration. Input is also being gathered from outside experts and former officials.
Axios reported that Washington may now have diminished leverage over Pyongyang compared to the late 2010s. North Korea has expanded its military power, including its nuclear arsenal, and has strengthened its relationships with both China and Russia.
In a related development, North Korea and Russia signed a mutual defense pact last year. Following that, North Korean troops were deployed to support Russia in repelling a Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk Region. Moscow recently announced the region's full liberation and praised North Korean soldiers for their role, with Russian President Vladimir Putin referring to them as “brothers in arms.”
Meanwhile, Trump continues to push for a compromise to end the Ukraine conflict, though he has criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky for allegedly undermining his peace efforts. During a meeting at the Vatican on Saturday, Zelensky reportedly urged Trump to provide more weapons for Ukraine’s ongoing defense.
During his previous presidency, Trump met Kim in person on three notable occasions: in Singapore (2018), Hanoi (2019), and the Korean Demilitarized Zone later that same year, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to do so. Now, Trump is said to be eager to re-establish contact with Kim, potentially through another face-to-face meeting.
A senior official, speaking anonymously, told Axios that government agencies are currently assessing North Korea’s current position and exploring possible diplomatic strategies. "A lot has changed in the last four years," the official noted, highlighting that the discussions are still preliminary and not a top priority for the administration. Input is also being gathered from outside experts and former officials.
Axios reported that Washington may now have diminished leverage over Pyongyang compared to the late 2010s. North Korea has expanded its military power, including its nuclear arsenal, and has strengthened its relationships with both China and Russia.
In a related development, North Korea and Russia signed a mutual defense pact last year. Following that, North Korean troops were deployed to support Russia in repelling a Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk Region. Moscow recently announced the region's full liberation and praised North Korean soldiers for their role, with Russian President Vladimir Putin referring to them as “brothers in arms.”
Meanwhile, Trump continues to push for a compromise to end the Ukraine conflict, though he has criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky for allegedly undermining his peace efforts. During a meeting at the Vatican on Saturday, Zelensky reportedly urged Trump to provide more weapons for Ukraine’s ongoing defense.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment